New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Puts Greater Focus On Track Use

The new AMG GT 63 Pro gets performance and aero upgrades over the standard AMG GT 63 for improved performance on the track.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • AMG GT 63 Pro gets aero and performance upgrades over the standard GT 63
  • Twin-turbo V8 now develops 603 bhp and 850 Nm
  • Aero upgrades claimed to reduce front-end lift and increase downforce at the rear

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a new AMG GT 63 Pro variant of the second-gen AMG GT sportscar. Compared to the standard GT 63, the Pro gets several mechanical and aero enhancements to aid in engine cooling and increase downforce for improved on-track performance.

 

Also read: Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 1

The AMG GT 63 Pro gets noticeable aero upgrades over the standard AMG GT 63.

 

Starting with the engine, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been fettled to extract an additional 27 bhp and 50 Nm over the standard GT 63 to 603 bhp and 850 Nm. Mercedes says that this has helped shave off 0.5 seconds from the 0-200 kmph sprint time of the sportscar. The GT 63 Pro hits the mark in 10.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 317 kmph.
 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh

 

The increased performance is accompanied by an upgraded powertrain cooling system with additional radiators positioned ahead of the front wheel arches. The front and rear differentials and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system case now also get active liquid cooling for faster dissipation of heat while revised underbody channels and brake covers direct more air to the brakes for improved cooling.


Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 3

Twin-turbo V8 now produces 603 bhp and 850 Nm; reduces sprint time to 200 kmph by 0.5 seconds.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
 

Sticking with the brakes, the GT 63 Pro gets ceramic composite brakes as standard with six piston callipers up front and one-piston callipers at the rear. Mercedes says that at 420 mm, the front brake discs are the largest yet to be fitted to a Mercedes-AMG road car. In a bid to shave weight the GT 63 Pro incorporates titanium into the rear of the brakes and sits on 21-inch forged wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres are offered as standard though buyers can opt for stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs as a no-cost option.


Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 2

The AMG GT 63 Pro gets a redesigned front apron with active vents and a fixed rear spoiler as standard; ceramic composite brakes are also standard.

 

Moving to the aero upgrades, the GT 63 Pro gets a redesigned front apron with additional air deflectors designed to channel air into the larger side air vents on the bumper. AMG’s AirPanel active air control system is packaged in a part of the standard equipment list as is the fixed rear wing. The GT 63 Pro also gets additional air deflectors in the underbody to better channelise the airflow. Mercedes says these tweaks have helped reduce aerodynamic lift over the front axle by as much as 30 kg and increase rear-end downforce by up to 15 kg. Additionally, bits such as rear-axle steering, active ride control and active roll stabilisation are part of the standard kit.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Special Edition Revealed
 


Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 4

AMG GT Pro is a 2-seater as standard though buyers can spec a 2+2 layout.

 

Moving to the cabin, the GT 63 Pro is offered as a two-seater as standard with buyers able to opt for a 2+2 configuration. AMG Performance seats and an AMG Performance steering wheel are fitted as standard.
 

The AMG GT 63 Pro made its public debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the model expected to enter production in the coming months.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GT# Mercedes-AMG GT 63# Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro# Cars
Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

