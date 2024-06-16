Login
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Special Edition Revealed

Limited to 100 units, the special edition SL 63 is finished in a unique paint finish from Mercedes' Manufaktur customisation arm and gets some optional kit as standard.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special edition limited to 100 units
  • Gets AMG Night Pack 1, Night Pack 2 and Aero Pack as standard
  • Finished in a unique Manufaktur kalahari gold magno paint shade

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a limited-run SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Edition featuring design touches from Mercedes’ customisation program Manufaktur. Limited to just 100 units, the special edition SL 63 features a unique Manufaktur kalahari gold magno paint finish along with colour-matched interior highlights and several bits from Mercedes-AMG’s options lists.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV To Be Launched In India On July 8

 

AMG SL Golden Coast Edition side

 

Starting with the exterior, the striking kalahari gold magno paint finish is paired with the AMG Night Package Exterior and Night Package Exterior II. The night packages see the addition of gloss black elements to the car such as the mirror caps, front splitter, sill cladding and rear skirt. Additionally, the chrome detailing on the nose, exhaust and badging too features a darkened finish. Rounding out the looks are black-finished 21-inch forged AMG alloy wheels with kalahari gold inserts on the rim and hub caps.
 

Also part of the standard equipment list is the AMG Aero package that adds flics on the wheel arches and air intakes, additional flics on the side air outlets in the rear skirt and a diffuser panel.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz C 300 Petrol Launched At Rs 69 Lakh; C-Class, GLC Updated With More Features

 AMG SL Golden Coast Edition dashboard

 

Inside the cabin, the SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast gets the AMG Performance Seats with power adjustment and ventilation function as standard. The cabin features extensive use of black nappa leather upholstery with gold stitching and trim inserts finished in kalahari gold. 
 

The special edition SL 63 is mechanically unchanged with the familiar 576 bhp, twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 engine sitting under the hood. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
 AMG SL Golden Coast Edition interior

 

Talking of the Indian market, the AMG SL is available in the lower spec AMG SL 55 spec with the 4.0-litre V8 developing a lower 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

