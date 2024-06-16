Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Special Edition Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a limited-run SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Edition featuring design touches from Mercedes’ customisation program Manufaktur. Limited to just 100 units, the special edition SL 63 features a unique Manufaktur kalahari gold magno paint finish along with colour-matched interior highlights and several bits from Mercedes-AMG’s options lists.

Starting with the exterior, the striking kalahari gold magno paint finish is paired with the AMG Night Package Exterior and Night Package Exterior II. The night packages see the addition of gloss black elements to the car such as the mirror caps, front splitter, sill cladding and rear skirt. Additionally, the chrome detailing on the nose, exhaust and badging too features a darkened finish. Rounding out the looks are black-finished 21-inch forged AMG alloy wheels with kalahari gold inserts on the rim and hub caps.



Also part of the standard equipment list is the AMG Aero package that adds flics on the wheel arches and air intakes, additional flics on the side air outlets in the rear skirt and a diffuser panel.

Inside the cabin, the SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast gets the AMG Performance Seats with power adjustment and ventilation function as standard. The cabin features extensive use of black nappa leather upholstery with gold stitching and trim inserts finished in kalahari gold.



The special edition SL 63 is mechanically unchanged with the familiar 576 bhp, twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 engine sitting under the hood. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking of the Indian market, the AMG SL is available in the lower spec AMG SL 55 spec with the 4.0-litre V8 developing a lower 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.