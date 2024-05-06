Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version

Last year, Mercedes-Benz replaced their two slow-selling coupes/cabriolets with one all-new mid-sized two-door. The C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe and their open-top derivatives were both given a sack in favour of the all-new CLE-Class. Now, the German carmaker continuing with its tradition has given us a high-performance, AMG version of the CLE Cabriolet.

Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm; 0-100kmph in 4.2 seconds

Powering the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is the familiar 3.0-litre straight-six making 450bhp and 600Nm and it is paired to the (now standard) nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT transmission. Now called M256M, this petrol engine is heavily reworked over its previous iteration with newer piston rings, a redesigned combustion chamber and exhaust ports, along with a higher boost pressure (1.5 bar over 1.1). It’s a mild hybrid too with an ISG (integrated starter generator) providing a short boost of 17kW (around 22bhp) and 205Nm for recuperation, coasting and engine start-stop function.

Active AWD and rear-wheel steering are standard

With a 0-100kmph time of 4.2 seconds, the top speed of the CLE 53 Cabriolet is electronically clocked at 250kmph. However, you can increase it to 270kmph by going for the optional AMG Driver’s package. With the AMG badging comes a larger 370x36mm perforated and ventilated four-piston disc brakes at the front and 360x26mm ventilated discs with single-piston floating callipers at the rear.

Has 58mm wider front track and 75mm wider rear track

Other AMG spec hardware includes a variable all-wheel drive system with dedicated drift mode, an adaptive damping independent suspension setup, three-stage steering with rear-wheel steering as standard, AMG’s Dynamic Plus package as well as Mercedes’ Aircap technology for open-top driving.

Appearance-wise, the AMG-spec CLE is 58mm wider at the front track and over 75mm wider at the rear than the standard version. And it rides on 19-inch wheels as standard which can be upgraded to option 20-inch wheel size. There’s also a Panamericana grille upfront with added muscle to the front bumper design.

AMG-spec interior gets special cooling coating for leather seats

The most prominent change is seen at the back with quad-exhaust tips sticking out the integrated, and contrast bumper finisher. The S-Class-inspired cabin also has AMG treatment thrown all around. A new inclusion in the CLE 53 AMG is the special coating on leather seats to protect it from infrared waves and keep it almost 12 degrees cooler.

Prices and delivery of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet aren’t divulged yet. But we do expect the go-fast version of the CLE to arrive on the Indian shores alongside the standard versions.