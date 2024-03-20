Login
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive

The AMG GT 43 is positioned as an entry-level model in the GT series.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • It houses a 2.0-litre engine
  • The AMG GT 43 does the 0-100 kmph sprintin 4.6 seconds
  • It has a top speed of 280 kmph

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its GT lineup by adding an entry-level GT model, christened the GT 43 Coupe. Departing from its sibling's twin-turbo V8 engines, this model has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, complemented by an e-turbo, mild hybrid assistance system, and rear-wheel drive. 

 

The AMG GT 43 does the 0-100 kmph stint in 4.6 seconds.

 

Visually, the GT 43 distinguishes itself from its V8-powered counterparts through a subtle yet revamped exterior design. Notable changes include a redesigned front bumper with larger air inlets, narrower front and rear fenders, and a cleaner rear bumper. Moreover, various customisation options are offered by the brand, including wheel sizes up to 21 inches, a fixed rear wing, packages featuring high-gloss chrome or black accents, and more. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp

 

AMG sports seats in Nappa leather upholstery are offered as standard. 

 

On the inside, the GT 43 gets an all-black treatment and features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment system. Standard features include AMG sports seats upholstered in Nappa leather, with optional upgrades available through the Manufaktur personalisation programme.

 

It houses a 2.0-litre engine making 415 bhp and 500 Nm

 

Under the hood, the GT 43 houses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, paired with AMG's F1-inspired electric exhaust gas turbocharger and a 48V mild-hybrid system with a belt-driven generator. This powerplant belts out 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, delivered through a nine-speed multi-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels. Additionally, Mercedes claims a short-term power boost of 10 kW (14 hp) from the belt-driven starter generator.

 

Mercedes claims the least powerful version of the GT achieves 0-100 kmph acceleration in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 280 kmph. While specific curb weight details remain undisclosed, eliminating four cylinders and the AWD layout likely contribute to a substantially lower weight.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year

 

The GT 43 has a top speed of 280 kmph. 

 

The GT 43 is equipped with AMG steel spring suspension, high-performance aluminium shock absorbers, and lightweight coil springs. Optional extras such as all-wheel steering and the AMG Dynamic Plus package bundle numerous high-performance features. 
 

 

