Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its GT lineup by adding an entry-level GT model, christened the GT 43 Coupe. Departing from its sibling's twin-turbo V8 engines, this model has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, complemented by an e-turbo, mild hybrid assistance system, and rear-wheel drive.

The AMG GT 43 does the 0-100 kmph stint in 4.6 seconds.

Visually, the GT 43 distinguishes itself from its V8-powered counterparts through a subtle yet revamped exterior design. Notable changes include a redesigned front bumper with larger air inlets, narrower front and rear fenders, and a cleaner rear bumper. Moreover, various customisation options are offered by the brand, including wheel sizes up to 21 inches, a fixed rear wing, packages featuring high-gloss chrome or black accents, and more.

AMG sports seats in Nappa leather upholstery are offered as standard.

On the inside, the GT 43 gets an all-black treatment and features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment system. Standard features include AMG sports seats upholstered in Nappa leather, with optional upgrades available through the Manufaktur personalisation programme.

It houses a 2.0-litre engine making 415 bhp and 500 Nm

Under the hood, the GT 43 houses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, paired with AMG's F1-inspired electric exhaust gas turbocharger and a 48V mild-hybrid system with a belt-driven generator. This powerplant belts out 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, delivered through a nine-speed multi-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels. Additionally, Mercedes claims a short-term power boost of 10 kW (14 hp) from the belt-driven starter generator.

Mercedes claims the least powerful version of the GT achieves 0-100 kmph acceleration in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 280 kmph. While specific curb weight details remain undisclosed, eliminating four cylinders and the AWD layout likely contribute to a substantially lower weight.

The GT 43 has a top speed of 280 kmph.

The GT 43 is equipped with AMG steel spring suspension, high-performance aluminium shock absorbers, and lightweight coil springs. Optional extras such as all-wheel steering and the AMG Dynamic Plus package bundle numerous high-performance features.

