car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- The Mercedes-AMG SL55 a soft-top Roadster
- The AMG SL55's main rivals were the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
- The Mercedes-AMG SL55 packs an AMG-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 under the hood
The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster 4Matic+ had bagged the coveted Car Desing of the Year title, at the car&bike Awards 2024. The beautiful drop-top from the Stuttgart-based carmaker was launched in India last year marking the return of the SL moniker in India. One big change this year was the introduction of a special dedicated panel of jury which included three experts from the world of designing.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
While the competition was against all the cars nominated this year for the car&bike Awards, the main contention to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster 4Matic+ came from a handful of models. So, in addition to the SL 55, the final shortlist included the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. In fact, a few of them missed the top spot just by a few points.
The SL 55 from Mercedes-Benz India is a two-door sportscar with a soft-top convertible roof. Some of its stand-out features include the imposing Panamericana grille, the long bonnet with strong muscular lines, the stubby tail with the sleek LED taillights and the quad exhaust system.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster
Under the hood, the SL55 packs an AMG-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 under the hood. It offers a max output of 469 bhp and 699 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which with the help of the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sends power to all four wheels. The 0 to 100 kmph sprint is achieved in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 294 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-AMG Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
4 days ago
car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.
18 days ago
The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.
2 months ago
The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.
4 months ago
The Tata Nexon EV had to compete with two strong contenders - the MG ZS EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQC - to win the 2021 CNB EV of the Year award.
5 months ago
This year the Honda City faced strong competition from the Hyundai i20, Mahindra Thar, Nissan Magnite and MG Hector Plus, to win the 2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Car of the Year award.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- carandbike-awards
- car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year