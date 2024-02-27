Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year

In addition to the SL 55, the final shortlist included the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 27, 2024

  • The Mercedes-AMG SL55 a soft-top Roadster
  • The AMG SL55's main rivals were the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
  • The Mercedes-AMG SL55 packs an AMG-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 under the hood

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster 4Matic+ had bagged the coveted Car Desing of the Year title, at the car&bike Awards 2024. The beautiful drop-top from the Stuttgart-based carmaker was launched in India last year marking the return of the SL moniker in India. One big change this year was the introduction of a special dedicated panel of jury which included three experts from the world of designing.

 

While the competition was against all the cars nominated this year for the car&bike Awards, the main contention to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster 4Matic+ came from a handful of models. So, in addition to the SL 55, the final shortlist included the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. In fact, a few of them missed the top spot just by a few points.

The SL 55 from Mercedes-Benz India is a two-door sportscar with a soft-top convertible roof. Some of its stand-out features include the imposing Panamericana grille, the long bonnet with strong muscular lines, the stubby tail with the sleek LED taillights and the quad exhaust system.

 

Under the hood, the SL55 packs an AMG-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 under the hood. It offers a max output of 469 bhp and 699 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which with the help of the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sends power to all four wheels. The 0 to 100 kmph sprint is achieved in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 294 kmph.

 

