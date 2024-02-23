Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on February 23, 2024
Highlights
- Mercedes-Benz will no longer go fully electric by 2030 as stated earlier.
- The brand has also dropped its goal of having a 50 per cent sales volume for its hybrid and EV range by 2025.
- Fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has stated during the brand's annual press conference that the brand no longer plans to go fully electric by 2030 in select markets, including in Europe. The German automaker has also dropped its goal of having 50 per cent sales volume come from its hybrid and EV range by 2025, and now plans to continue manufacturing combustion engine vehicles throughout the next decade. The slow adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in most parts of the world is the main reason behind this move, with the brand’s EQ range having received a lukewarm response since its inception.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Group Global Sales Amounted To 2.49 Million In 2023
Fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume in 2023
Commenting on the company's decision, Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz, said "Transformation is not a straight line; the systemic shift and its size, changing the whole energy infrastructure behind mobility is a very big task. We have to realise there can be peaks and troughs in this transition. We are preparing the company for a CO2-free future and have committed ourselves to pursue CO2-neutrality by the end of the next decade. We will be able to cater to all kind of customer needs well into the 2030s."
Mercedes-Benz recorded worldwide sales of 2,491,600 vehicles in 2023, which represented a minuscule 1.5 per cent increase over 2022. While the worldwide sales of its fully electric vehicles rose 73 per cent during the year, it is worth noting that it only amounted to 222,600 units. As a result, fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume, while the sale of all battery-powered vehicles including hybrids, accounted for 19 per cent.
Also Read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
The German automaker’s EQ range was introduced in 2021, with the EQC all-electric SUV, and has since been expanded to include a range of new sedans, MPVs and SUVs. The manufacturer also intends to introduce an all-electric version of the G-Class, named the ‘EQG’ which it has showcased on multiple occasions. The brand also recently showcased the CLA electric four-door sedan concept at the 2023 IAA Munich Motor Show, the production version of which will be built on the MMA platform for both electric and hybrid vehicles.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest null
Related Articles
-12554 second ago
car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.
-4468 second ago
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.
-4227 second ago
As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.
-183 second ago
Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.
1 hour ago
The Honda Elevate for South Africa is exported from India and is identical to the India-spec model
1 hour ago
The 1 millionth production unit was the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125, which rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram.
4 hours ago
The recall is to address a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller
4 hours ago
The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler
8 hours ago
The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.
9 hours ago
Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper
2 days ago
The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.
5 days ago
Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
6 days ago
The Qargos F9 has a storage compartment with a 120 kg load bearing capacity
6 days ago
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best selling SUV after the GLC in India and priced from Rs 96.4 lakh
8 days ago
Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.