Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030

The slow adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in most parts of the world is the main reason behind this move
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on February 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz will no longer go fully electric by 2030 as stated earlier.
  • The brand has also dropped its goal of having a 50 per cent sales volume for its hybrid and EV range by 2025.
  • Fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume in 2023.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has stated during the brand's annual press conference that the brand no longer plans to go fully electric by 2030 in select markets, including in Europe. The German automaker has also dropped its goal of having 50 per cent sales volume come from its hybrid and EV range by 2025, and now plans to continue manufacturing combustion engine vehicles throughout the next decade. The slow adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in most parts of the world is the main reason behind this move, with the brand’s EQ range having received a lukewarm response since its inception.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Group Global Sales Amounted To 2.49 Million In 2023

Fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume in 2023

 

Commenting on the company's decision, Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz, said "Transformation is not a straight line; the systemic shift and its size, changing the whole energy infrastructure behind mobility is a very big task. We have to realise there can be peaks and troughs in this transition.  We are preparing the company for a CO2-free future and have committed ourselves to pursue CO2-neutrality by the end of the next decade. We will be able to cater to all kind of customer needs well into the 2030s."

 

Mercedes-Benz recorded worldwide sales of 2,491,600 vehicles in 2023, which represented a minuscule 1.5 per cent increase over 2022. While the worldwide sales of its fully electric vehicles rose 73 per cent during the year, it is worth noting that it only amounted to 222,600 units. As a result, fully electric vehicle sales only accounted for 11 per cent of the brand’s total sales volume, while the sale of all battery-powered vehicles including hybrids, accounted for 19 per cent.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024

 

The German automaker’s EQ range was introduced in 2021, with the EQC all-electric SUV, and has since been expanded to include a range of new sedans, MPVs and SUVs. The manufacturer also intends to introduce an all-electric version of the G-Class, named the ‘EQG’ which it has showcased on multiple occasions. The brand also recently showcased the CLA electric four-door sedan concept at the 2023 IAA Munich Motor Show, the production version of which will be built on the MMA platform for both electric and hybrid vehicles.

