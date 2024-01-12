Mercedes-Benz Group Global Sales Amounted To 2.49 Million In 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group had total global vehicle sales of 2,491,600 units in 2023 compared to the previous year. The results were driven by record van volumes and accelerating electric car sales for the group's brands amidst supply chain constraints.

Mercedes-Benz car deliveries were flat at 2.04 million units. However, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales within the passenger car division jumped 73 per cent to 2,22,600. Mercedes-Benz vans achieved its best-ever annual performance with an 8 per cent increase, with 4,47,800 units sold globally.

Mercedes-Benz top-end vehicles including Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and G-Class models saw their highest yearly sales ever in 2023. However, sales in the core C-Class, E-Class and equivalent segments declined 2 per cent partly due to shortages of key components like 48-volt systems.



By region, Mercedes-Benz car sales grew 7 per cent in Europe but fell slightly in China and North America. Mercedes-Benz van volumes increased across all major markets. Notably, the US became the company's 2nd largest van market with 75,100 sales, up 13 per cent.

Overall eVans sales jumped 51 per cent to 22,700 units in 2023. Mercedes-Benz Group believes its focus on desirable, electrified vehicles positions it well heading into 2024, despite economic uncertainties.

Key new product launches will include electric versions of its G-Class SUV and Sprinter van. While supply chain hurdles impacted the availability of some models in 2022, Mercedes-Benz Group views its sales achievements as indicating strong customer demand.



The results highlight the underlying brand strength across the company's car and van divisions. Record van volumes and rapidly rising EV deliveries underscore operational execution on strategic priorities like electrification.