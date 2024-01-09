Login

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US

The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 9, 2024

  • The affected vehicles were manufactured between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.
  • The fuel pump impeller was not built to specifications by the supplier.
  • The issue has been deemed a safety hazard since it could lead to the risk of a crash or injury.

Mercedes-Benz USA has issued a recall for 79,676 cars due to a faulty fuel pump, according to the notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, as per the documents. The affected vehicles include model years between 2021 and 2024, comprising the Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, CLS, AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and G-Class.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023

 


 

The recalled vehicles were manufactured between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023. The company says it first became aware of the potential issue in early June 2022 when field reports outside of the US brought up inconsistent power delivery with select models. It took a six-month-long investigation to conclude that the fuel pump was at fault due to an irregularity in individual raw material batches used for the affected fuel pump impellers sourced from a sub-supplier. 


The investigation further revealed that the fuel pump impeller could deform because it failed to meet the necessary specifications and could come in contact with the fuel pump housing, leading to mechanical resistance. The fuel pump could shut down as a result, translating to a drop in power. 


The issue has been deemed a safety hazard since it could lead to the risk of a crash or injury. The automaker also stated in its findings that owners may find the engine to be rough or could be shown a warning message on the instrument console before the fuel pump is switched off. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Review: Is It Better Than Before?


Mercedes says that dealers were alerted of the recall on December 28, 2023, and owners will be notified before February 13, 2024. The German auto giant has instructed its dealers to replace the fuel delivery module on the affected cars. Moreover, there has been a change in procedure at the supplier of the fuel pump from April 3, 2023, onwards and won't affect the latest cars delivered to customers. The part replacement will be made free of charge, the company notified.


 

