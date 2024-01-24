All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Mercedes-Benz will also unveil the facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe at the event.
- The EQG is built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the standard G-class.
- Slated for a global debut later this year.
Mercedes-Benz India is all set to showcase the EQG concept in India, at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. First unveiled almost three years ago at the 2021 Munich Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz has been testing the EQG ever since and plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year. The brand had previously confirmed that it will launch two new models at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show- the facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
The EQG concept gets a special dual-tone paint scheme
Visually, the EQG concept features the same styling as the standard ICE-powered G-class except for a few touches. The most apparent one being the covered black illuminated grille. The SUV also gets illuminated stripes on other parts of its exterior such as the roof-rack, door sills, and headlamp covering. It also gets a special dual-tone paint scheme with a black upper body and a metallic silver lower body.
The production-spec vehicle will be powered by a quad-motor setup
The EQG is built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the standard G-class, with foca us on maintaining the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. The suspension setup on the vehicle consists of an independent suspension on the front axle and a rigid axle at the rear. Mercedes-Benz also recently showcased the G-Turn feature on the electric SUV at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, which enables the SUV to make a 360-degree turn around its axis.
Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-Benz G400d Review: The OG SUV
Mercedes-Benz has earlier revealed that the vehicle will be powered by a quad-motor setup, with each motor near each wheel, with a ladder-frame integrated battery. The manufacturer is yet to reveal any further specifications about the electric SUV and will likely only do so during its global debut, slated to take place later this year.
