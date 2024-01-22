Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on January 22, 2024
- Mercedes-Benz gears up for 2024 with the January 31 launch of facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, marking its debut models for the year.
- GLA facelift introduces subtle design tweaks, LED lighting, body-coloured wheel arches, and updated MBUX infotainment.
- AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift offers high-performance thrill with a 435hp turbo-petrol engine, 48V mild-hybrid system.
Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for its next launch after the GLS for the Indian market. The German automaker is set to launch the second-generation GLA and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe on January 31, 2024.
The GLA facelift, expected to roll out in 200 and 220d variants, gets some subtle updates compared to the outgoing model. Unveiled globally in May 2023, the design enhancements primarily concentrate on the front end, featuring all-encompassing LED lighting and body-coloured wheel arches that replace the previous black plastic accents. While interior updates are kept minimal, the GLA facelift introduces an upgraded MBUX infotainment system, complete with ambient lighting and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Powering the GLA will be the same power plants, housing a 163hp, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 190hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. Expected pricing ranges from Rs 45 lakh to 49 lakh, ex-showroom, India. Rumours are circulating about the potential introduction of the performance-oriented AMG variant, the GLA 35 4Matic, at a later date.
The revamped AMG GLE 53 Coupe, initially showcased almost a year ago, promises high performance within the SUV-coupe segment. While its design echoes the standard GLE, the Coupe stands out with its distinctive swooping roofline. In India, the GLE Coupe will exclusively be available in the high-performance AMG variant, carrying the 53 moniker.
Under the hood, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe packs a punch with a robust 435hp, 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system adding 22hp. The 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic AWD system are expected to persist, maintaining the pre-facelift model's impressive 0-100kph time of 5.3 seconds. The anticipated ex-showroom price for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4Matic+ hovers around Rs 1.3 crore.
