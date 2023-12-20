Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 20, 2023
- Kapoor has opted for the obsidian black shade.
- The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine.
- It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took delivery of a brand-new SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom). The actor was pictured with his wife while taking delivery of his luxury SUV at their residence in Mumbai. Kapoor joined the Maybach club back in March 2022, with the addition of the Mercedes-Maybach S580. As for his recent addition, the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, Kapoor has opted for the obsidian black shade.
Also Read: Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine that generates 549 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. This allows the Maybach to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.
Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore
Moreover, the Maybach GLS 600 is offered with a choice of a four-seater and a five-seater configuration. The four-seater version offers a fixed centre console with extending folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator for beverages. As a CBU import, the Maybach GLS 600 is available in a single variant only. Other standard features include Nappa leather upholstery, an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and more.
Also Read: Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
Other actors who own this luxurious SUV include Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
