Awards 2025

car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Wins Luxury EV Of The Year Title

The nominees for the CNB Electric Car Of The Year 2025 included the BMW i5, Porsche Macan EV and the like.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV wins Luxury Electric Car Of the Year at car&bike Awards 2025
  • The Maybach EQS SUV is the first Mercedes electric car to get the Maybach treatment
  • The luxury SUV is currently priced at Rs 2.28 crore (ex-showroom)

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has been bestowed with the Luxury Electric Car Of The Year title at the car&bike Awards 2025. Launched in India in August 2024, the EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from Mercedes’ stable to get the Maybach treatment. The nominees for the coveted ‘Electric Car Of The Year’ title this year included the likes of the BMW i5, Porsche Macan EV, Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV, Kia EV9 and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. 
 

This electric SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery powering dual electric motors, one on each axle. Together, they produce 640 bhp and a colossal 950 Nm of torque. It can do the 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the SUV is rated at 210 kmph. The EQS 680 offers a claimed range of over 600 kilometres on a full charge. The luxury electric SUV is currently priced at Rs 2.28 crore (ex-showroom).

CNB 1930

The EQS 680 gets Airmatic air suspension as standard with continuously adjustable damping and a provision to raise the SUV by up to 35 mm. Rear-axle steering (with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees) is standard. Drive modes include Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual and an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode

 

Inside, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package customised with Maybach-specific themes and colourways. As standard, the SUV comes with rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function, neck and shoulder heating, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat passengers and a lot more. 

 

