Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage

The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

09-Nov-23 05:27 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Mercedes Maybach S 580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 2.70 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Kapoor chose the Emerald Green shade.
  • Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘Animal’ is set to hit theatres on December 1.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently added the Mercedes Maybach S580 to his garage. The actor was snapped with the car when it was delivered to him at his residence in Mumbai. The Mercedes Maybach S580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 2.70 crore (ex-showroom). Kapoor chose the Emerald Green shade for his new Mercedes.

 

Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore

 

Kapoor chose the Emerald Green shade for his new Mercedes

 

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan is available in two different options in India: the locally assembled S580 and the fully imported Maybach S680. The S580 4 MATIC gets a mild hybrid (electric + petrol) variant in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class line-up. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, resulting in a peak output of 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque and is linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission. With a top speed of 250 kmph, it goes from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

 

Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage

 

It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a mild-hybrid system.

 

The Maybach S-Class has gained immense popularity among Bollywood celebrities due to its luxury. In fact, when the car was launched in 2022, Shahid Kapoor was among the first to purchase it, followed by Kangana Ranaut, who opted for the top-spec Maybach S680. Kiara Advani recently acquired the Mercedes Maybach S580, joining the list.

 

Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage

 

# Anil Kapoor# Anil Kapoor Cars# Mercedes Maybach S580# celebrity cars# Mercedes Maybach S-class# Luxury cars
