Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently added the Mercedes Maybach S580 to his garage. The actor was snapped with the car when it was delivered to him at his residence in Mumbai. The Mercedes Maybach S580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 2.70 crore (ex-showroom). Kapoor chose the Emerald Green shade for his new Mercedes.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan is available in two different options in India: the locally assembled S580 and the fully imported Maybach S680. The S580 4 MATIC gets a mild hybrid (electric + petrol) variant in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class line-up. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, resulting in a peak output of 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque and is linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission. With a top speed of 250 kmph, it goes from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a mild-hybrid system.

The Maybach S-Class has gained immense popularity among Bollywood celebrities due to its luxury. In fact, when the car was launched in 2022, Shahid Kapoor was among the first to purchase it, followed by Kangana Ranaut, who opted for the top-spec Maybach S680. Kiara Advani recently acquired the Mercedes Maybach S580, joining the list.

