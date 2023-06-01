  • Home
Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

The actor was snapped by paparazzi while getting out of the car
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
01-Jun-23 01:53 PM IST
Kiara Advani lead .jpg
  • The Maybach S-Class has been quite popular among Bollywood artists due to its opulence and road presence
  • It is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged plus 48V Mild hybrid engine
  • Kiara is all set to appear in her upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood Star Kiara Advani has recently acquired a swanky new car, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 4MATIC. The actor purchased this car for a whopping Rs. 2.70 crore. Kiara Advani was seen getting out of her new car while going for a dubbing session in Mumbai. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has been quite popular among Bollywood artists due to its opulence and road presence. In fact, back when the car was launched in 2022, her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor also purchased the same car

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Launched At Rs. 77.50 Lakh; Replaces EQB 300

 

The Maybach S-Class has been quite popular among Bollywood artists due to its opulence and road presence

 

The Mercedes-Maybach S-class Sedan is available in two different options in India, the locally assembled S580 and the fully imported Maybach S680. The S580 4 MATIC gets a mild hybrid (electric + petrol) variant in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class line-up. It is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged plus 48V Mild hybrid engine which churns out 496 bhp and 700 nm of peak torque, linked with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It goes 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.  

 

Also Read: Actor Bipasha Basu Takes Delivery Of Her Brand New Audi Q7

 

Kiara is all set to appear in her upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha"

 

Kiara Advani is gaining a lot of attention in the film industry due to her stellar performances. Her most recent movie, "Govind Naam Mera," was released on Disney+Hotstar where she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, Kiara is all set to appear in her upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. 

 

Her luxurious car collection also includes Audi A8 L, Mercedes-Benz E-class and BMW X5.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Starts at ₹ 2.5 Crore
