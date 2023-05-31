Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Launched At Rs. 77.50 Lakh; Replaces EQB 300

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the EQB 350 4Matic electric SUV in India, priced at Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant replaces the previously launched EQB 300, which went on sale in India in December 2022, at Rs. 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new EQB 350 comes with the same 66.5 kWh battery pack, however, compared to the outgoing EBQ 300, the electric SUV now makes 288 bhp instead of 225 bhp, while the torque output has gone up to 520 Nm from 390 Nm.

Interestingly, despite offering more power, the EQB 350 continues to offer a range of 423 km on a single charge. The EQB 350 comes with two electric motors – 1 asynchronous motor on the front axle and 1 permanent magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle. The SUV continues to come with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard and has the same top speed of 160 kmph. However, compared to the EQB 300, the new EQB 350 is 1.8 seconds quicker and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.2 seconds.

Visually, the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 remains largely identical to the outgoing model. However, Mercedes-Benz India has added a new set of 18-inch light-alloy wheels which are claimed to be aerodynamically optimised. So, you continue to get the same faux black panel grille, flanked by LED headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist, roof rails, LED taillights connected by an LED strip and backlit turn indicators.

The cabin too comes with the same layout with a wide display housing two 10.25-inch screens for instrumentation and infotainment. The latter includes the company’s MBUX system. The cabin also includes rose gold air vents, two-tone upholstery, a rear view camera, a powered tailgate and more. You also get 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless charger, powered front-row seats, cruise control, multi-zone climate control, and more.