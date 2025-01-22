Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, EQS 680 Night Series Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Night Series variants of its luxurious SUVs, the Maybach GLS 600 SUV and the all-electric EQS 680 SUV. The Maybach GLS 600 Night Series is priced at Rs 3.71 crore, while the EQS 680 – launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 – is priced at Rs 2.63 crore (both prices ex-showroom). The SUVs primarily feature cosmetic changes over their standard counterparts, offering a darkened theme for both the exterior and interior.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series

The Night Series for the Maybach GLS 600 has a more understated exterior with subdued colours and minimised chrome trim. The SUV maintains the signature dual-tone paint scheme typical of Maybach models, featuring Mojave Silver on the upper half and Onyx Black on the lower. The blacked-out exterior components include the grille, while the headlights have rose gold accents. It also comes with bespoke 23-inch black alloy wheels with Maybach logos flooded over.

The cabin complements the exterior with a darkened layout. It features Manufaktur black pearl Nappa leather, while the digital instrument cluster includes an exclusive Night Series animation. Standard features from the Maybach GLS remain, including the 12.3-inch infotainment system, rear-seat twin 11.6-inch displays, a 590-watt Burmester sound system, and more.

Powering the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 550 bhp. An additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm of torque come from the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The engine's combined peak torque is 770 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

The EQS 680 is Mercedes-Maybach’s first all-electric SUV, and if that isn’t enough, it is now available in the Night Series. It gets the same paint treatment as the GLS, featuring a dual-tone Mojave Silver and Onyx Black paint scheme. The darkened Maybach pinstripes on the grille and chrome-plated Maybach emblem patterns on the air intake inserts accentuate its styling. It rides on 21-inch black Maybach-specific wheels with logo details.

As for the interior, the EQS 680 mirrors the GLS’s blacked-out theme with Maybach-specific Nappa leather and a Night Series animation for the digital driver's display. The feature list continues to be the same as the standard model it is based on, with the 790-watt Burmeister sound system, a large panoramic sunroof, electric window blinds, a rear screen infotainment screen, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a lot more.

This electric SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery powering dual electric motors, one on each axle. Together, they produce 640 bhp and a colossal 950 Nm of torque. The EQS 680 offers a claimed range of over 600 kilometres on a full charge.