Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore

Almost a year after its global debut, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-class has been launched in India at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). Called the G 580 With EQ Technology, the electric G-class arrives in India via the CBU route and features a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and up to 473 km of range. Bookings for the G 580 opened last year with Mercedes saying that the SUV is sold out till Q3 2025.

In terms of looks, the G 580 EV looks little different from the standard G-class with a closer look revealing some minor differences. The G 580 EV gets a closed-off grille, tweaks to the bumper design and revised cladding along the A-pillars to make it more aerodynamic and model unique alloy wheels. Round the back, the EV however gets a roof-mounted spoiler and air curtains on the rear wheel arches to aid in reducing drag. You, however, still get the tailgate-mounted spare wheel though you do get the option to swap it out with a storage box to store away odds and ends or the charging cable. The G 580 is being offered in AMG Line spec with slightly sportier looks and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin design is unchanged from the standard G-class replete with the widescreen display housing the instrument cluster and central touchscreen. The digital interfaces now run EQ-specific software. A key difference to the internal combustion model comes down to the buttons on the centre console with the traditional three-locking differential switches replaced by those for the ‘tank turn’ feature and activating low range. Features on offer include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, 64 colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, temperature-controlled cup holders, a sunroof, MBUX with in-built navigation and more.

Safety features include active steering assist, blind spot warning, 360-degree cameras, active speed limit assist, transparent bonnet function, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Moving to the powertrain, the G 580’s quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain develops 579 bhp and a mammoth 1,164 Nm of torque. The motors draw power from a 116 kWh under-floor battery pack, with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. On the performance front, Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds—0.4 seconds slower than the AMG G 63, while the top speed is limited to 180 mph.

Speaking of off-road capabilities, Mercedes says that the G 580 EV has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees, respectively, and can drive on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. The SUV has a break-over angle of 20.3 degrees and a fording depth of 850 mm.