Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, known for her role in the film "Rang De Basanti," has recently taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in the elegant Polar White shade at her residence. This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore. The SUV is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by various Bollywood actors and actresses, including Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek.

The Mercedes GLE is available in three distinct models: the 300d, 400d, and 450. The 300d boasts a four-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In contrast, the 400d features a six-cylinder diesel engine, delivering an impressive 320 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The 450 model is equipped with a petrol engine that generates 360 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and include Mercedes' 4MATIC system.

Soha Ali Khan embarked on her acting journey with the romantic comedy film "Dil Maange More" in 2004 and gained prominence for her role in the acclaimed drama "Rang De Basanti" in 2006. In 2017, she authored a book titled "The Perils of Being Moderately Famous," which received the Crossword Book Award in 2018.