Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Oct-23 04:00 PM IST
Highlights
- The actor opted for the Polar White shade
- This GLE SUV is a favourite among the celebrity crowd
- The Mercedes GLE is available in three distinct models: 300d, 400d, and 450d
Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, known for her role in the film "Rang De Basanti," has recently taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in the elegant Polar White shade at her residence. This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore. The SUV is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by various Bollywood actors and actresses, including Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek.
The Mercedes GLE is available in three distinct models: the 300d, 400d, and 450. The 300d boasts a four-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In contrast, the 400d features a six-cylinder diesel engine, delivering an impressive 320 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The 450 model is equipped with a petrol engine that generates 360 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and include Mercedes' 4MATIC system.
Also Read: Boman Irani Takes Delivery Of A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Soha Ali Khan embarked on her acting journey with the romantic comedy film "Dil Maange More" in 2004 and gained prominence for her role in the acclaimed drama "Rang De Basanti" in 2006. In 2017, she authored a book titled "The Perils of Being Moderately Famous," which received the Crossword Book Award in 2018.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-4758 second ago
The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.
-4423 second ago
The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.
10 minutes ago
The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales
1 hour ago
The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.
2 hours ago
The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel
2 hours ago
This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore
2 hours ago
The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.
3 hours ago
The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.
4 hours ago
New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.
5 hours ago
India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.
8 days ago
Mercedes-Benz India says that it enjoys a 50:50 share of sales with SUVs and sedans, despite the global popularity of SUVs, and it expects demand for sedans to stay with several new launches planned.
16 days ago
They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.
16 days ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import
19 days ago
For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.
1 month ago
Kalanthi Maran, the movie’s producer, was seen gifting the BMW X7 to Rajnikanth