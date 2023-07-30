  • Home
Boman Irani Takes Delivery Of A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV

The actor's SUV is finished in an Obsidian Black shade
Highlights
  • Boman Irani adds a Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV to his garage
  • The SUV is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine
  • The GLE is a popular SUV among Bollywood actors

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, popularly known for his roles in movies like Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots has taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV in an Obsidian Black shade. The luxury pre-owned car dealership, Auto Hangar Advantage shared a video of the actor, along with his family receiving the vehicle on its Instagram page. While a new GLE 300d is priced at Rs. 92 lakh (ex-showroom, India), we can't determine how much Irani paid for the car considering he bought it pre-owned. The GLE has seen many takers from Bollywood in the past with Farhan Akhtar and Neha Sharma being among the more recent ones.

The GLE 300d is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and includes Mercedes' 4MATIC system. In terms of features, the car is equipped with two 12.3-inch fully digital colour displays, 4 zone automatic climate control, voice control, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist. 

 

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Take Delivery Of A Brand-New Mercedes Benz GLE

The GLE 300d's four-cylinder diesel engine belts out a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

 

On the work front, Boman Irani was last seen in the adventure drama film, Uunchai. His next appearance will likely be in Dunki, starring Shahrukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which is all set to hit theatres later this year.

