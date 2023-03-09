Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Take Delivery Of A Brand-New Mercedes Benz GLE

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have taken delivery of a new Mercedes Benz GLE. The GLE is a 5-seater SUV that sits between the GLC and the GLS in Mercedes Benz’s SUV line-up. The SUV comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 88 lakh. Farhan and Shibani opted to have the GLE in a black colour option.

The GLE is available in two diesel engine options, the 300d and the 400d. The 300d produces 245 bhp at 4,200 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 2,400 rpm, while the 400d makes 325.8 bhp at 3,600 – 4,200 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 1200 – 3200 rpm. Both variants of the SUV are mated to the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

The car comes with many features such as two 12.3 inch fully digital colour displays, 4 zone automatic climate control, voice control, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist. The car is available in four colour options which include Polar White, Cavansite Blue, Mojave Silver and Obsidian Black. It is only available as the long wheelbase version in India and comes with dimensions of 4,924 mm length, 2,022 mm width, and 1,772 mm height. Furthermore, it has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm.