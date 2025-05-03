Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27

Mercedes-AMG is all set to launch the new-gen GT 63 and its more performance-oriented GT 63 Pro variant in India on June 27. Based on the same platform as the SL 55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 that also does duty on models such as the G 63 SUV. The debut of the GT 63 will take place in India nearly two years after its global debut.

Also Read: Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut



Mercedes-AMG GT 63



With the new generation, the GT 63 received a few styling changes, while retaining the silhouette of its predecessor. Design elements such as the long front bonnet, curved roofline and coupe-like rear end all serve as a throwback to its predecessor. The changes up front include a more prominent version of the Panamericana grille and swept-back headlamp. At the rear, it retains the slim tail-lamp design from its predecessor.



The new AMG GT gets swept-back headlamps and a more prominent version of the Panamericana grille

The GT has also grown in size over its predecessor, now measuring 4728 mm in length, 1984 mm in width and 1354 mm in height. This makes the car 182 mm longer, 45 mm wider and 66 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown by 70 mm, amounting to 2700 mm.



The cabin gets an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver's display

On the inside, the new GT 63 gets a two-plus-two configuration, with two seats up front and two at the rear. The centre console is dominated by a large 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, while a 12.3-inch display sits behind the steering.



Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that churns out 577 bhp and 800 Nm

Under the hood, the new AMG GT 63 will be powered by the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that churns out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 9-speed automatic gearbox. The AMG GT 63 will hit 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, and will be able to touch top speeds of 315 kmph. The car also gets four-wheel steering, with the rear wheels able to turn by up to 2.5 degrees.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro



The GT 63 Pro is the more hardcore, track-focused iteration of the GT 63. While it features the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the standard model, it has now been tuned to produce more power. The engine now makes 603 bhp and 850 Nm. Mercedes says that this has helped shave off 0.5 seconds from the 0-200 kmph sprint time of the sports car. The GT 63 Pro hits the mark in 10.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 317 kmph.



The AMG GT Pro's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tuned to produce more power

Other changes on this variant include a few aerodynamic enhancements, such as a redesigned front apron with additional air deflectors. The car also gets AMG’s AirPanel active air control system, along with additional air deflectors in the underbody. Mercedes says these tweaks have helped reduce aerodynamic lift over the front axle by as much as 30 kg and increase rear-end downforce by up to 15 kg. The GT 63 Pro gets ceramic composite brakes as standard with six-piston callipers up front and one-piston callipers at the rear. At 420 mm, the front brake discs are the largest yet to be fitted to a Mercedes-AMG road car.



Gets a range of aerodynamic enhancements over the standard model

It also features an upgraded powertrain cooling system with additional radiators positioned ahead of the front wheel arches. The front and rear differentials and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system case get active liquid cooling for faster dissipation of heat, while revised underbody channels and brake covers direct more air to the brakes for improved cooling.