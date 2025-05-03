Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of LaunchHyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A RowRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Guerrilla 450: Comparison ReviewTata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Driven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!Lamborghini Temerario V8 PHEV launched in India: The ₹6 crore HYBRID supercar!ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 450 Vs GUERRILLA 450: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU PICK?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27

Based on the same platform as the SL55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 gets a two-plus-two cabin configuration.
  • GT 63 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
  • GT 63 Pro has a top speed of 317 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG is all set to launch the new-gen GT 63 and its more performance-oriented GT 63 Pro variant in India on June 27. Based on the same platform as the SL 55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 that also does duty on models such as the G 63 SUV. The debut of the GT 63 will take place in India nearly two years after its global debut. 

 

Also ReadUpcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut
 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63


With the new generation, the GT 63 received a few styling changes, while retaining the silhouette of its predecessor. Design elements such as the long front bonnet, curved roofline and coupe-like rear end all serve as a throwback to its predecessor. The changes up front include a more prominent version of the Panamericana grille and swept-back headlamp. At the rear, it retains the slim tail-lamp design from its predecessor.

mercedes amg gt front on
The new AMG GT gets swept-back headlamps and a more prominent version of the Panamericana grille

 

The GT has also grown in size over its predecessor, now measuring 4728 mm in length, 1984 mm in width and 1354 mm in height. This makes the car 182 mm longer, 45 mm wider and 66 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown by 70 mm, amounting to 2700 mm.

 

mercedes amg gt full front interior
The cabin gets an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver's display

 

On the inside, the new GT 63 gets a two-plus-two configuration, with two seats up front and two at the rear. The centre console is dominated by a large 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, while a 12.3-inch display sits behind the steering.

mercedes amg gt rear lead
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that churns out 577 bhp and 800 Nm

 

Under the hood, the new AMG GT 63  will be powered by the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that churns out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 9-speed automatic gearbox. The AMG GT 63 will hit 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, and will be able to touch top speeds of 315 kmph. The car also gets four-wheel steering, with the rear wheels able to turn by up to 2.5 degrees.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase

 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro


The GT 63 Pro is the more hardcore, track-focused iteration of the GT 63. While it features the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the standard model, it has now been tuned to produce more power. The engine now makes 603 bhp and 850 Nm. Mercedes says that this has helped shave off 0.5 seconds from the 0-200 kmph sprint time of the sports car. The GT 63 Pro hits the mark in 10.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 317 kmph.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro
The AMG GT Pro's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tuned to produce more power

 

Other changes on this variant include a few aerodynamic enhancements, such as a redesigned front apron with additional air deflectors. The car also gets AMG’s AirPanel active air control system, along with additional air deflectors in the underbody. Mercedes says these tweaks have helped reduce aerodynamic lift over the front axle by as much as 30 kg and increase rear-end downforce by up to 15 kg. The GT 63 Pro gets ceramic composite brakes as standard with six-piston callipers up front and one-piston callipers at the rear. At 420 mm, the front brake discs are the largest yet to be fitted to a Mercedes-AMG road car.

 

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 1
Gets a range of aerodynamic enhancements over the standard model

 

It also features an upgraded powertrain cooling system with additional radiators positioned ahead of the front wheel arches. The front and rear differentials and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system case get active liquid cooling for faster dissipation of heat, while revised underbody channels and brake covers direct more air to the brakes for improved cooling.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GT 63# Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro# Mercedes-AMG GT 63 India Launch# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG Vision concept from 2022, the new all-electric sedan will be built on the all-new AMG.EA platform
    Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut
  • The new CLA L sits on a wheelbase identical to the current C-class and gets some China market-specific changes.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase
  • The Vision V is built on the automaker's new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
    Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV
  • Limited to just 460 units, the G-Class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ features design elements and retro paint finishes inspired by the original G-class.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-Wagen
  • Mercedes says that only 3 units of the Maybach SL Monogram series have been allocated to the Indian market for now.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore

Latest News

  • Based on the same platform as the SL55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27
  • Along with featuring a larger battery, the variant will also get a few cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior
    Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch
  • The sales of the Creta accounted for a massive 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s cumulative sales in April 2025
    Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row
  • This is the first major update for the Altroz since its arrival in 2019.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
  • Making its India-debut for the first time, the Golf GT follows the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed
  • Three of the biggest brands in India- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Two-Wheeler and Bajaj Auto recorded decreases in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • The new variant will pack in a larger battery along with more tech and features.
    MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
  • The new Compass will be the sister model to the recently unveiled second-gen Citroen C5 Aircross and is set to go on sale in Europe with a range of electrified powertrains.
    2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Essentially a limited-edition variant of the Innova Hycross, the latest addition to the range will be on sale for just three months.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27