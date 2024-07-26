2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Previewed In Leaked Patent Images

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, popularly known as 2GC, has been in the market for nearly four years now, and the Bavarian carmaker is gearing up for its mid-life facelift. While camouflaged test mules of the car have been spotted internationally on several occasions, now a set of patent photos have leaked online that give us a preview of what the car will look like. And looking at the images, there are some hits and misses on this one.

The updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will see some big design changes

Now, the images tell us that the visual changes will be quite extensive, so much so that even the window design has been slightly altered, not just the facia and rear section. The car will get a new face, which to me feels is a bit understated, and that might work for a lot of people, but for me not so much. I liked the aggressive design of the existing model with the sharp angles and the black inserts, the new will simply get small slits for intakes, albeit with a wider airdam and a more pronounced bumper lip.

The coupe design has been retained but we can see some changes in window design as well

The headlamps have become sleeker, and the grille too appears to be smaller. However, now we get to see diagonal lines on either kidney, like the next-gen X3 SUV. The profile still has that distinctive coupe-style sloping roof. The taillamps look a bit bolder and get less of that wraparound design. The rear bumper is a bit pronounced, but not as muscular as the current one. But you do get two distinctive arches that we will see over the exhaust ports.

BMW could very well continue with the current setup of petrol and diesel mills in India

We don’t get to see the cabin here, however, expect a redesigned layout with some new and updated features and tech. It’s too soon to comment on the engine options, but BMW could very well continue with the current setup of petrol and diesel mills. Right now, the India spec model comes with a pair of 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines that offer an output of 177 bhp/280 Nm and 188 bhp/400 Nm, respectively. Both are front-wheel-drive cars with an automatic transmission.

The updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to make its global debut towards the end of 2024 or early 2025 and arrive in India towards the end of next year.

Image Source: Auto Week