Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New 5 Series priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered solely with a 255 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
  • Available in the fully-loaded M Sport trim

BMW has launched the much-anticipated new-gen internal combustion 5 Series in India. The new 5 Series is priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available solely in long-wheelbase guise - a first for the Indian market. In fact, India is the first right-hand drive market to get the long-wheelbase derivative of the 5 Series. For now, there is just one variant to pick - the fully-loaded M-Sport trim.
 

Also read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
 

bmw 530 li first drive in india carandbike 3

 

Going up against the Mercedes-Benz E-class LWB and Audi A6, the new 5 Series long-wheelbase (LWB) measures 5,165 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,518 mm in height, making it longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The new 5 Series LWB has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. Moving to the design, the eight-gen 5 Series gets an evolutionary design language with a wider BMW kidney grille flanked by sleek new LED headlamps along with softer cuts and creases and a more flowing roofline.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh

 bmw 5 series long wheelbase confirmed india launch on july 24 carandbike 2

 

Also read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)
 

Inside, the cabin is packed with tech including bits such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an 18-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins. Buyers can also get the BMW Interaction Bar which houses a host of touch-based controls for varying functions. This feature was first seen on the new 7-Series. Other features on offer include active front seat ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera with a remote view option via the MyBMW app, 360-degree camera and remote parking capabilities via a smartphone.
 

Regarding the engines, the new 5, for now, is offered solely with a petrol engine in 530Li spec. This means that the sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol mill good for 255 bhp and 400 Nm. The unit is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.5 seconds for the sedan with top speed limited to 250 kmph.

 

Also read: New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh
 

bmw 530 li first drive in india carandbike 4

Interestingly, the 5 Series long-wheelbase isn’t the first eight-gen 5 Series model to make it to India with BMW having launched the new i5 M60 - the standard wheelbase all-electric derivative of the new 5 Series, back in April 2024.

# BMW India# BMW 5 Series# BMW 530i# New BMW 5 Series# BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase# 5 Series LWB# BMW 5 Series LWB# BMW 530Li# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • In total, BMW India sold 6,734 cars and SUVs between January and June 2024, representing a 23 per cent increase over its sales figures for the same period in 2023.
    BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024
  • This year’s July is set to be an eventful one for the Indian auto industry, with the launch of five all-new offerings
    Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More
  • Seventh-generation BMW M5 is the biggest and heaviest one yet; to enter production in July 2024 ahead of global sales commencing at the end of the year.
    New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes
  • More spacious and luxurious than ever, Munich’s midsize luxury sedan aims to tackle the tricky mix of driving pleasure with supreme comfort
    First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)

Latest News

  • The Toyota Startlet is the name of the Glanza in South Africa, so it seems fitting the subcompact SUV based on the Glanza will be called the Startlet Cross.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross
  • Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
    New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
  • The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon
  • The new-gen Countryman will solely be offered in all-electric guise, in one variant in India
    Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh
  • All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
    New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh
  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • The GV80 and GV80 Coupe are luxury SUVs that are currently sold overseas under Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis
    Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved