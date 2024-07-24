New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

BMW has launched the much-anticipated new-gen internal combustion 5 Series in India. The new 5 Series is priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available solely in long-wheelbase guise - a first for the Indian market. In fact, India is the first right-hand drive market to get the long-wheelbase derivative of the 5 Series. For now, there is just one variant to pick - the fully-loaded M-Sport trim.



Going up against the Mercedes-Benz E-class LWB and Audi A6, the new 5 Series long-wheelbase (LWB) measures 5,165 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,518 mm in height, making it longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The new 5 Series LWB has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. Moving to the design, the eight-gen 5 Series gets an evolutionary design language with a wider BMW kidney grille flanked by sleek new LED headlamps along with softer cuts and creases and a more flowing roofline.

Inside, the cabin is packed with tech including bits such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an 18-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins. Buyers can also get the BMW Interaction Bar which houses a host of touch-based controls for varying functions. This feature was first seen on the new 7-Series. Other features on offer include active front seat ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera with a remote view option via the MyBMW app, 360-degree camera and remote parking capabilities via a smartphone.



Regarding the engines, the new 5, for now, is offered solely with a petrol engine in 530Li spec. This means that the sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol mill good for 255 bhp and 400 Nm. The unit is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.5 seconds for the sedan with top speed limited to 250 kmph.

Interestingly, the 5 Series long-wheelbase isn’t the first eight-gen 5 Series model to make it to India with BMW having launched the new i5 M60 - the standard wheelbase all-electric derivative of the new 5 Series, back in April 2024.