New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh

All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Mini Cooper S offered with 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
  • BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds
  • Priced at Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mini India has updated its portfolio of cars with the launch of the new Mini Cooper S 3-Door hatchback. Prices for the new-gen Mini hatchback start from Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Cooper hatchback was unveiled in 2023 in both three- and five-door body styles and with internal combustion and all-electric powertrain options. For now, Mini India will offer the 3-Door hatchback solely in the petrol-powered hot Cooper S-spec with the model imported to India as a CBU.
 

Also read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
 

The new Cooper S 3-Door features an evolutionary design, retaining the iconic profile of its predecessors but now with softer body lines. The hatch gets new round headlamps, a redesigned octagonal grille and a redesigned tailgate replete with new triangular brake lights.
 

2025 Mini Cooper 2

The changes to the cabin are also extensive with Mini focusing on a minimalist theme inspired by the original Cooper hatchbacks. A large circular central display sits atop the centre console housing both the instrument cluster and central touchscreen and is the nerve centre for almost all in-car functions. A set of toggle switches sit below the central touchscreen and provide access to features such as the engine start and the drive modes.
 

2025 Mini Cooper 4

Motive power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood good for 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – an increase of 26 bhp and 20 Nm over its predecessor. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard with Mini claiming a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds.

# Mini cars# Mini Cooper S# New Mini Cooper S# New Mini 3-Door Hatchback# New Mini Cooper S 3-Door# Mini Cooper Sport# Mini Cooper s 3-Door# 3-Door Mini Cooper# Cars# Cover Story
  • All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
