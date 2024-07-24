BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has officially entered the electric two-wheeler segment in India with the launch of the CE 04 premium electric scooter. Priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market. Bookings for the CE 04 began earlier this month with deliveries slated to commence from September onwards. It was showcased in India in December 2022, and BMW Motorrad is the first premium two-wheeler brand to bring an electric offering to India.

Starting with the design, the CE 04 features a maxi-styled scooter design, depicted by an elongated, low profile with a diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp, creased bodywork enhanced by full LED lighting. With a wheelbase of 1675 mm, the scooter measures 2,285 mm in length, 1,150 mm in height, and 855 mm in width. The standard seat height is 780 mm, which can be adjusted to 800 mm with an optional comfort seat from BMW. It is available in two paint schemes; Avantgarde blue and Light white with the former being an optional purchase.

It has a 10.25 TFT dash that displays navigation and offers connectivity.

On the feature front, the electric scooter gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that offers built-in navigation, connectivity, performance data, range information, and charging time. It also comes with three riding modes (Eco, Rain and Road) traction control, ABS, ASC, a 12-Volt Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function. Moreover, numerous optional features are available for customisation.

Equipped with a liquid-cooled electric motor, the CE 04 generates a maximum of 41 bhp, delivering a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. It is equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, which is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge. The electric scooter will be offered with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is also available. According to the brand, the former takes 3 hours and 30 minutes for 0-80 per cent charge.



The scooter rides on 15-inch wheels on both ends.

In terms of cycle parts, the CE 04 uses a steel double-loop frame with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with a directly hinged suspension support at the rear. The scooter rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm disc brakes at both the front and rear.

Previously, BMW Motorrad's scooter lineup in India included only the C400 GT, which now finds a competitor with the launch of the CE 04 premium electric scooter.