Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh

Mini has launched the new-gen Countryman in India at a price tag of Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in both EV and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) guises in foreign markets, India will only get the all-electric version of the Countryman for now. The new model gets an all-new design for both the exterior and cabin over its predecessor. Bookings for the SUV have been open for over a month now, and it will only be offered in one variant- the Countryman E in India.

The Countryman will solely be sold in all-electric guise in India

On the cosmetic front, the new Countryman Electric is radically different from the previous model, featuring all-new headlamps that adopt a new shape and are outlined by DRLs. There is also a larger octagonal grille element finished in black that houses the charging port. In profile, the Countryman misses out on the faux fender vents of the outgoing model while the door handles are now flush sitting units. There are notable flares visible above the wheel arches while the roof line gently tapers towards the rear. The rear design too is quite staid with new-design LED taillamps and a chunky bumper.

The new Countryman gets a round 9.5-inch display inside

On the inside, Mini has opted for a minimalistic design for the new Countryman. While the new vehicle also gets a round display, it now stands as a freestanding unit, unlike being integrated into the dashboard like its predecessor. There are also far fewer physical buttons, and it lacks a conventional instrument cluster, with all the information being displayed on the central display. There are also new air-con vents with vertical slats.

The Countryman E is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 462 km. Overseas, the Countryman also has an ALL4 variant that features a dual-motor setup and churns out 309 bhp and 494 Nm. It is, however, not known if Mini plans to bring this model to Indian shores anytime soon.



The Mini Countryman Electric’s main rivals in the Indian market include the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo XC40 Recharge.



