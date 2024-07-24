Login
Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh

The new-gen Countryman will solely be offered in all-electric guise, in one variant in India
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mini has launched the Countryman E in India.
  • Priced at Rs 54.90 lakh.
  • Powered by a single electric motor.

Mini has launched the new-gen Countryman in India at a price tag of Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in both EV and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) guises in foreign markets, India will only get the all-electric version of the Countryman for now. The new model gets an all-new design for both the exterior and cabin over its predecessor. Bookings for the SUV have been open for over a month now, and it will only be offered in one variant- the Countryman E in India.  

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Mini Countryman Debuts With All-Electric Powertrains And Up To 462 Km Range
 

MINI Countryman E 2

 The Countryman will solely be sold in all-electric guise in India

 

On the cosmetic front, the new Countryman Electric is radically different from the previous model, featuring all-new headlamps that adopt a new shape and are outlined by DRLs. There is also a larger octagonal grille element finished in black that houses the charging port. In profile, the Countryman misses out on the faux fender vents of the outgoing model while the door handles are now flush sitting units. There are notable flares visible above the wheel arches while the roof line gently tapers towards the rear. The rear design too is quite staid with new-design LED taillamps and a chunky bumper.

 

Also Read: Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?


2024 Mini Countryman 3

The new Countryman gets a round 9.5-inch display inside

 

On the inside, Mini has opted for a minimalistic design for the new Countryman. While the new vehicle also gets a round display, it now stands as a freestanding unit, unlike being integrated into the dashboard like its predecessor. There are also far fewer physical buttons, and it lacks a conventional instrument cluster, with all the information being displayed on the central display. There are also new air-con vents with vertical slats.

 

Also ReadMini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24
 

The Countryman E is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 462 km. Overseas, the Countryman also has an ALL4 variant that features a dual-motor setup and churns out 309 bhp and 494 Nm. It is, however, not known if Mini plans to bring this model to Indian shores anytime soon.


The Mini Countryman Electric’s main rivals in the Indian market include the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo XC40 Recharge.


 

# Mini India# Mini Countryman# New Mini Countryman launch# New Mini Countryman E# Mini Countryman Electric# New Mini Countryman# 2024 Mini Countryman# Nini Countryman Interior# Mini Countryman Price# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • This year’s July is set to be an eventful one for the Indian auto industry, with the launch of five all-new offerings
    Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More
  • Both models will be launched along with the eight-generation BMW 5 Series next month.
    Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24
  • The new Mini Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1, which is already on sale in India.
    New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India
  • Maniesh Paul has taken delivery of a Mini Countryman in a green shade
    Maniesh Paul and Wife Sanyukta Paul Buy A Mini Countryman

Latest News

  • The Toyota Startlet is the name of the Glanza in South Africa, so it seems fitting the subcompact SUV based on the Glanza will be called the Startlet Cross.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross
  • Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
    New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
  • The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon
  • The new-gen Countryman will solely be offered in all-electric guise, in one variant in India
    Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh
  • All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
    New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh
  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • The GV80 and GV80 Coupe are luxury SUVs that are currently sold overseas under Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis
    Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India

