Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover

Surprisingly, the luxury entry-level SUV segment is now crowded by their EV derivatives. It all started with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which was later joined by its coupe sibling, the C40 Recharge. Then came the BMW iX1 and recently we also have the Mercedes-Benz EQA in this segment. Now, this segment is getting another entrant in an unlikely form – the Mini Countryman EV.

Improbable because the Mini Countryman has always been an understated product in the luxury entry-level SUV segment and now this – the third-generation model – comes to India as a CBU but in an EV-only derivative. But should you pay attention to it when you have three other very good options now? Let’s find out.

Exterior Design And Styling

As we all know Minis – they're not ‘mini’ anymore. And the new-gen Countryman EV is the biggest Mini there ever was. This third-generation measures 4445x2069x1635 mm making it slightly bigger than the outgoing model and it shares the same underpinnings as the BMW iX1. In fact, the Countryman EV shares the same production line as the entry-level electric BMW.

As for the design, the new hunkered design of the Countryman is a good departure from the older, slightly curvaceous, bulldog-looking styling of the outgoing model. There's more muscle now with clean cuts and little creases. Even the headlamps have edgier bits to them, and the new DRLs have multiple lighting functions which can be configured through the settings on the infotainment screen. The hexagonal grille has a new surround finish which is seen all around the exterior.

In profile, the flat roofline, high girth, and sophisticated alloy wheel design along with flush door handles, and the Mini’s characteristic blacked-out pillars all come together to give the Countryman EV a stately stance. At the back, the flat roof line tends to slope down just in the end as it ends in a nicely sculpted roof-mounted blacked-out spoiler. Since the rear windscreen appears small, it hampers the visibility a bit. On the other hand, the square-ish tail lamp might not appear appropriately large for the dimension of this crossover, but it has nice LED pixels in it while paying the usual tribute to the Union Jack.

Overall, the Mini Countryman EV is a handsome-looking car. It doesn’t follow the conventional way of things when it comes to styling, but it is unique and grabs a second look.

Interior And Features

While the first thing that grabs the attention inside the cabin is the lack of an instrument cluster, there’s also the large circular disc that’s stacked in the centre console. Even the steering wheel – although shared with the BMW iX1 – has a Mini take on it as the third ‘spoke’ is a strap. Not a physical spoke, but a clot strap on the steering wheel.

Even the material used all around the cabin is new and isn’t commonly used in cars these days – one of the few things that new class of EVs bring with their unconventional ways. It’s a modern-day EV, so of course every material used is recycled. Speaking of unconventional, the soft-touch materials on the door pads and dashboard have a rough, rag-like finish which also has an infusion of two completely different colours – blue and brown. Although it's unique and not to everyone’s taste, it gels together quite well. Even the door handle on the inside has a flush design with a paint finish seen on the exterior. The same rose golden finish is also seen on the steering as well as on the centre console, and the cup holders too. Apart from that, the wireless charging pad has illumination which looks nice at night. A more party piece is a projected light from behind the infotainment screen that projects patterns on either side of the dashboard.

The attention to detail inside the cabin is funky and futuristic. As for the seats, they don't have adjustable headrests but the seats in themselves belong to the Cooper lineup, which means they are large, and accommodating and hug you right when you are having some fun behind the wheel. However, it needs to be pointed out that the seating posture is a bit awkward owing to the batteries placed under the floor.

One of the most important updates or highlights of this generation of Minis has to be the infotainment touchscreen. It measures 240mm in diameter and appears like a thin disc is stuck atop the dashboard. The interface it's running is based on the same operating system used in modern BMWs. This only means that all the benefits and flaws seen in Bavarian cars are also carried over here. Before talking about that, let me first tell you that this centre-mounted screen pays tribute to the original Minis of yore. Original Minis came with circular centre dials and no driver’s display, so this modern-day homage is a nice touch.

While the touchscreen has all the controls that you would need to be integrated into it, it eliminates physical buttons altogether to a great extent. Secondly, there are a lot of animations and sounds associated with each function and mode. This makes the interface a bit laggy, which is expected but needs to be rectified over the next update. Even the interface is funky and properly modern like it's made for a Gen-Y toddler. But even the simplest of functions needs to be searched inside the interface which is a bit off-putting. Also, like BMWs, you have different modes which change the entire mood of the cabin including lighting, music, and colours.

Now the Countryman is a Mini for the family, so it has four doors but I wish the rear door opened wider than it does so that the old people or people with knee problems or someone laterally blessed can get inside slightly more graciously. Once into the second row, you'd realize that this is an EV with the battery placed underneath the floor so a raised floor height is what you get. As for the seats, they are comfortable, have soft cushioning, good recline angle and the space on offer is also ample for my 5.6’ frame. And the visibility isn't half too bad either with the large windows and a panoramic sunroof. You also get large boot space so the family of four travelling for a weekend getaway can easily pack an ample amount of luggage with some room to spare.

Powertrain And Performance

Now internationally the third-generation Countrymen is available in both ICE and EV derivatives. And even the EV version has two setups – there's a dual motor setup and a single motor setup. What we get here in India is the latter with a front-wheel mounted single motor setup which has an output of 201bhp and 250Nm which is fed through a battery of a 66kWh capacity. If you're interested, it's the same capacity that you get in the iX1 but the BMW has a dual-motor setup and AWD so surely it’s much more powerful but even here in the Countryman EV, you don't feel that you are shot on power in any way.

The response from the front wheel-mounted motors is quick and precise, with linear delivery even if you're not in the sportiest drive modes. You don't expect a family EV of this size and weight to accelerate with such intensity. Now the only issue that you might face is when you try to go hard, which is quite easy to do with just one tab on the throttle. Because when you're doing that, the front tends to lift up and when it does lift up it loses traction on its driven front wheels and when it does that it might scatter around a bit and that might make you nervous if you're not used to it. But apart it is very fun to drive an an EV. Even in the Eco drive mode, it doesn't feel restricted at all.

In modern day EVS how well your brake energy regeneration is managed also plays a vital role in how the EV is to drive. In the Countryman EV, there are three steps to it or it can be left on ‘adaptive’ letting the system decide. This mode might be a bit erratic at times as you’d never know what level of braking force to expect. And it's not exactly a one-pedal one-pedal setup either.

This is a Mini and a go-kart-like handlinggo-kart-like handling is expected of it. But this one is bigger, it has two extra doors and a proper bench at the back. So right off the bat the steering it's slightly light and it might not appear as direct or as precise as its Cooper brethren. But the steering goes two-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock and there's barely any delay so it's not exactly precise, but it is quick. Even if manoeuvring in city traffic it does well and doesn't feel ungainly. As for the right quality, well it is a Mini after all and as you would expect, it is on a stiffer side. You feel the bumps and irregularities and all the creases quite prominently on the inside. It is riding on 19-inch wheels too after all which are optional extras. Go for the smaller size for a better ride but these surely look better.

Lastly, there are obvious questions about its range. The claimed range is around 535 km (under WLTP). We do expect a realistic range of around 400 km in real-world conditions and that is a good figure to have especially when you have rivals such as the Volvo Recharge which can go 500km on a single charge.

So overall the Mini Countryman EV then it's a good family to have in your garage. It can be the one-car garage because it has a good range, it is good to drive, it is also comfortable for everyday commutes, or can take the family out for occasional weekend getaways. It can do it all and that's all you need from your premium luxury electric cross over right?

Conclusion:

Pricing for the Mini Countryman EV in India is Rs 54.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) and it's available in one variant only as it takes a CBU route. As mentioned above, it is aiming for the Volvo Recharge Twins, BMW iX1 and the Mercedes-Benz EQA in the entry-level luxury crossover segment. While the previous-generation Countryman was always the underdog, it was often overlooked owing to its shortcomings and the fact that the competition was well established. However, with this EV transition, the playing field has levelled. At the same time, the Countryman EV has also created a new persona and a new character for itself, like every other EV and the character that the Countryman EV has created for itself definitely deserves your attention if you are looking to buy a premium luxury cross over under Rs 60 lakh.

What works in the favour of the Mini Countrymen EV is its attention to detail everywhere you look, it's even good to drive, and the practical cabin makes the whole package that much sweeter. Admittedly it has an uphill task of finding its way in the heart of the buyers, especially among its tough competition. But if you do give it a chance I'm sure the Countryman EV – won't disappoint.