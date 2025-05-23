Login
Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper S

Till 180 days after the purchase, the brand will refund the differential amount in case of a price cut on the hot hatch
By Shams Raza Naqvi

By Shams Raza Naqvi

1 mins read

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mini 3-Door Cooper S is built at company’s Oxford plant in UK
  • It is currently priced starting at Rs. 44.90 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Duties on Made in UK vehicles will come down to 10% from over 100% currently

Close on the heels of the recently announced India-United Kingdom free trade agreement, Mini India has announced protection assurance program for the Mini 3-Door Cooper S. The hot hatch is built in UK at brand’s Oxford plant and is imported to India as a completely built-up unit. It is likely to get a price cut once the deal between the two countries comes into effect. In line with the trade deal, cars imported to India from UK will attract a 10 per cent import duty which is a significant reduction from the current tariffs that start at 100 per cent.

 

MINI Copper S 26

The Cooper S is one of two cars sold by Mini in India presently.

 

According to the brand, a purchase will be covered for the next 6 months and if during that period a price cut is announced, the respective dealership will refund the differential amount between the invoiced price and the new ex-showroom price back to the customer.

 

Also Read: 2024 MINI Cooper S Review: Is This All The 200 bhp Car You Need? 

 

MINI Copper S 19

Currently, the 3-Door Cooper S is priced starting at Rs. 44.90 lakh, ex-showroom. 

 

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “With the price protection assurance program for MINI 3-Door Cooper S, MINI is staying a step ahead and ensuring that customers are able to receive the full benefit of any major price reductions resulting from anticipated duty cuts. They can buy their favourite MINI today and do not have to wait longer to make the purchase decision." The Mini e-Countryman is not covered under the offer as it is produced at BMW Plant in Leipzig, Germany. 

