World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year

It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • September 9 marks the world EV Day
  • EV sector in the Indian market has witnessed a lot of action so far in 2024
  • The year has not ended but here is a list of all the electric vehicles launched in India in 2024

As the electric vehicle (EV) market in India continues to expand, this year on World EV Day we highlight some of the notable electric cars launched in the country up till now. 2024 has seen the introduction of numerous new electric vehicles from homegrown and international car manufacturers on the sidelines of the country's charging infrastructure development. We list down all the cars that have been launched in the Indian market in 2024 so far. 

 

Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

 

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV 28

Tata Motors kicked off the year with the launch of the Punch EV in January. Available in long-range and standard versions, the Punch EV features a 90 kW motor with 190 Nm of torque and a 35 kWh battery, offering a range of 421 km (ARAI) in its extended version. The standard model comes with a smaller 25 kWh battery, providing a 315 km range, and a 60 kW motor. The price of the Punch EV currently ranges between Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Rolls Royce Spectre 

Rolls Royce Spectre Chennai 66d8392705

Rolls-Royce officially launched its first-ever fully electric car, the Spectre, in India in January this year. The all-electric RR is equipped with two separately synchronised motors (SSMs). The front motor produces 255 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, complemented by the rear motor delivering 483 bhp and 710 Nm of torque. The combined output stands at 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. This helps the car go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. The Spectre features a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a WLTP range of 530 km on a full charge. It is priced at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Top 10 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India

 

Porsche Macan Electric

Porsche Macan EV 1

Porsche launched the Macan Electric in the Indian market in January 2024. Built on the 800-volt PPE architecture, the Macan EV is equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) and offers a range of up to 613 km. The Macan Turbo variant, with its dual-motor setup, generates 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque, reaching 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Prices for the Macan EV range from Rs 1.21 crore to Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom).

 

BYD Seal

BYD Seal Image 10

In March 2024, BYD Auto India expanded its lineup with the launch of the Seal electric sedan. The electric sedan is available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations with power outputs ranging from 201 bhp to 523 bhp. Battery options include a 61.44 kWh pack with a 510 km range and an 82.56 kWh pack with up to 650 km range (NEDC). The Seal is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

BMW iX Xdrive50

BMW i X X Drive50 Launched At 1 39 Crore

BMW launched the iX xDrive50 in India in March 2024. The xDrive50 is essentially a more powerful version of the all-electric iX SUV and is offered with a larger battery pack. On the powertrain front, the iX xDrive50 is powered by a dual-motor setup on the front and rear axles that churn out a combined 530 bhp and 765 Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The iX also gets a substantial 111.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of 635 km. The iX Xdrive50 is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

BYD launched an updated version of its Atto 3 compact SUV in July 2024. Powered by a 201 bhp motor with 310 Nm of torque, the Atto 3 is offered with two battery options: a 49.92 kWh battery providing a 410 km range and a larger 60.48 kWh battery with a 480 km range (NEDC). The Atto 3 is currently priced between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes Benz EQA 250 22

Mercedes-Benz launched its all-electric EQA SUV in July 2024. The EQA 250+ is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 560 km (WLTP), and is powered by a 188 bhp motor with 385 Nm of torque. The EQA is the all-electric sibling of the GLA SUV that has been on sale in India for a while and is available in a single variant priced at Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Mini Countryman Electric

Mini Countryman electric 1

Mini introduced the fully electric Countryman E in July 2024. Powered by a 201 bhp motor with 250 Nm of torque, the Countryman Electric is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and offers a range of up to 462 km with its 66.45 kWh battery. The Countryman Electric is priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with additional optional packs available.

 

Porsche Taycan Facelift

2024 Porsche Taycan

Porsche India rolled out the updated Taycan in July 2024. Available in standard, 4S, and Turbo variants, the Taycan 4S produces up to 537 bhp with a 642 km range, while the Turbo delivers 872 bhp and 890 Nm of torque with a range of up to 630 km. The Taycan Turbo has a 0-100 kmph time of 2.7 seconds. Prices for the 4S and Turbo variants are Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.52 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 2

In August 2024, Mercedes-Benz launched the luxurious Maybach EQS 680 in India. Powered by a 122 kWh battery, the Maybach EQS 680 produces 640 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, allowing the 3.6-tonne SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. It has a range of over 600 km and supports fast charging up to 200 kW. The EQS Maybach is priced at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv ev 38

In August, Tata Motors launched the highly anticipated Curvv EV. Powered by a 123 kW motor delivering 165 bhp, the Curvv EV offers battery options of 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The former has a claimed range of 502 km, while the latter can provide 585 km on a single charge. It is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The Curvv EV is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

