World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

September marks the halfway mark for the current financial year and while we’ve seen a few big-ticket electric vehicle launches so far, there are still more to come. On the occasion of World EV Day 2024, we look at what EVs people can expect to hit showrooms before the end of the financial year.



MG Windsor EV

Expected: Sept 11

The EV action will start the launch of the MG Windsor on September 11, 2024. MG’s third electric vehicle for the Indian market, the Windsor is expected to sit below the ZS EV and put a greater degree of focus on occupant comfort. The Windsor EV is expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery with an anticipated range of 460 kilometres. The Windsor EV will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The Windsor is essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV with the crossover’s styling set to be almost unchanged from its sibling. The cabin meanwhile is set to feature a minimalist design with a large central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. The USP however is set to be the ‘sofa mode’ recline function for the rear seats.



BYD eMAX 7 MPV

Expected: Sept 2024

BYD started its foray into the Indian passenger vehicle market with the all-electric e6 MPV and now the model is due an update. Set to launch in the coming weeks, the e6 makes way for the new eMAX 7 MPV which is essentially an upgrade of the former. The eMAX retains the basic shape and silhouette of the e6 though the fascia and rear end get notable styling updates to freshen up the looks. The biggest change to the cabin will be the additional of a third row of seats along with more upmarket features such as a panoramic sunroof and more.



Kia EV9

Expected: Oct 3

Kia will add its second all-electric vehicle to its India portfolio with the new EV9. The large three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 as the company's new flagship SUV. The EV9 measures in at a sizeable 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring a notable 3,100 mm. On the outside, the EV9 retains much of its concept car looks while the cabin features a minimalist design with a widescreen display atop the dashboard and three rows of seating. Globally, two battery options are available – a 76.1 kWh (Standard) unit or a 99.8 kWh (Long Range) battery, with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive configurations. Expect the Long Range model to make its way to India with a starting price likely in the region of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).



Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Expected: End-2024

Having already launched the EQA and Maybach EQS in India, Mercedes-Benz is expected to end the year with the launch of the much anticipated electric G-class. Officially called - the Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology, bookings for the G-class EV have been open in India for over a month now in India. The G 580 EV retains the boxy design and proportions of the standard G-Class, with subtle cosmetic updates such as the closed-off grille and an optional square storage box in place of the tailgate-mounted spare. On the inside, the cabin closely resembles that of the combustion engine G-Class, featuring twin 12.3-inch digital displays on the dashboard. Powering the three-tonne behemoth is a quad-motor powertrain good for 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm paired with a 116 kWh battery pack. Mercedes claims a 473 km range and a sub-5-second sprint to 100 kmph.



Mahindra XUV.e8

Expected: Dec 2024

The first model of Mahindra’s ambitious ‘Born Electric’ series, the XUV.e8 is essentially an all-electric derivative of the XUV700 though it will sit on a dedicated EV platform and feature styling changes. From the front, the e8 will stand out via its split headlamp design with a full-width light bar up top and the main headlamps positioned lower down flanking a blanked0out grille. Based on test mules, styling similarities to the 700 will be more noticeable towards the side and rear. The new XUV.e8 is expected to be offered with rear-wheel drive only with a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The unit is expected to produce about 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm. A higher output 345 bhp variant is also said to be in the works.



Maruti Suzuki EVX

Expected: Early 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s highly anticipated first electric vehicle is set to make its global debut in January next year at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. Previewed by the EVX concept, the all-electric SUV will be Maruti’s first EV for the Indian market with the model set to be manufactured in the country for both domestic and export markets. Going by the concept, the EVX is expected to measure around 4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.6 m tall and be underpinned by a dedicated EV platform. The concept also featured a 60 kWh battery pack and up to 550 km of claimed range.



Hyundai Creta EV

Expected: Early 2025

Image source

2024 started with the launch of the Creta facelift and 2025 will start with the Creta EV. Yes, Hyundai has been hard at work at an all-electric derivative of its popular compact SUV with test mules having been spotted across multiple locations. While using the same basic design as the updated Creta, the EV will feature some differences in design such as a closed-off grille, revised bumpers and aero-optimised wheels. The Creta EV is expected to be offered with a battery pack in the region of 50-60 kWh and offer a range of close to 500 km on a single charge.



Audi Q6 e-tron

Expected: Early 2025

Audi is expected to bolster its EV line-up in India with the new Q6 e-tron SUV. Audi’s first model based on the new Premium Platform Electric, the Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive in India by early next year and offer buyers a more affordable alternative to the flagship Q8 e-tron. Visually, the Q6 E-Tron incorporates Audi's new design language and features a split-headlight setup. The front end is dominated by a large closed-off grille flanked by edgy-looking DRLs and wide front air intakes. The cabin design is also new-age Audi with a large curved display housing the central touchscreen and Audi Virtual cockpit with the number of physical buttons also being reduced. On the powertrain front, the Q6 E-Tron is offered with both single- and dual-motor powertrain paired with a 100 kWh battery. The spec for India however remains to be seen.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected: Q4 FY2025



Tata has been on an EV tear in the Indian market and even with a decline in EV sales in recent months the brand isn’t stopping its trajectory. The Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV will be joined by the Harrier EV in the last quarter of the current financial year - as per Tata’s investor day presentation. As with the Curvv and Nexon siblings, the EV will share a lot of its common elements with the internal combustion model with key changes coming in the form of a blanked-out grille and different wheel designs. Unlike its internal combustion sibling, the Harrier EV will feature both two- and all-wheel-drive powertrains and is expected to offer close to 500 km of range.



Skoda Enyaq

Expected: Q4 FY2025

The Skoda Enyaq has been spotted testing in India for over a year now with the model also officially showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Skoda’s flagship electric SUV made its global debut back in 2020 which was followed up by a major upgrade last year. The Enyaq follows Skoda’s family design language replete with the trademark grille, tight surfaces and prominent body lines. The cabin meanwhile has a greater focus on digitization with a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical buttons on the dashboard. Globally, the Enyaq is offered in a variety of single-motor and dual-motor powertrain options including a performance-focused RS. For the Indian market, however, expect Skoda to offer the EV in range-topping standard spec.

Volvo EX90

Expected: Q4 FY2025

Volvo India has said that it intends to launch atleast one EV per year in the Indian market so it is only a matter of time before the EX90 officially arrives in India. Volvo’s flagship electric SUV has faced long delays in entering production in global markets though now with sales commencing an India launch could likely be on the cards in Q4 FY2025. Debuting back in 2022, the EX90 sits on a dedicated EV platform and is on sale in global markets alongside the XC90. The electric SUV is equipped with a 111 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 482 km on a full charge while the dual-motor powertrain offers up to 509 bhp and 910 Nm on tap making the SUV capable of charging from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Expect Volvo to announce prices of the EX90 in Q4 Fy2025 though deliveries are only expected to start at a later date.