Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG Windsor EVBYD M6Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    September marks the halfway mark for the current financial year and while we’ve seen a few big-ticket electric vehicle launches so far, there are still more to come. On the occasion of World EV Day 2024, we look at what EVs people can expect to hit showrooms before the end of the financial year.
     

    MG Windsor EV

    Expected: Sept 11

    MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats

    The EV action will start the launch of the MG Windsor on September 11, 2024. MG’s third electric vehicle for the Indian market, the Windsor is expected to sit below the ZS EV and put a greater degree of focus on occupant comfort. The Windsor EV is expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery with an anticipated range of 460 kilometres. The Windsor EV will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The Windsor is essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV with the crossover’s styling set to be almost unchanged from its sibling. The cabin meanwhile is set to feature a minimalist design with a large central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. The USP however is set to be the ‘sofa mode’ recline function for the rear seats.
     

    Also read: World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year

     

    BYD eMAX 7 MPV

    Expected: Sept 2024

    byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 1

    BYD started its foray into the Indian passenger vehicle market with the all-electric e6 MPV and now the model is due an update. Set to launch in the coming weeks, the e6 makes way for the new eMAX 7 MPV which is essentially an upgrade of the former. The eMAX retains the basic shape and silhouette of the e6 though the fascia and rear end get notable styling updates to freshen up the looks. The biggest change to the cabin will be the additional of a third row of seats along with more upmarket features such as a panoramic sunroof and more.
     

     

    Kia EV9

    Expected: Oct 3

    Kia EV 9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US

    Kia will add its second all-electric vehicle to its India portfolio with the new EV9. The large three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 as the company's new flagship SUV.  The EV9 measures in at a sizeable 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring a notable 3,100 mm. On the outside, the EV9 retains much of its concept car looks while the cabin features a minimalist design with a widescreen display atop the dashboard and three rows of seating. Globally, two battery options are available – a 76.1 kWh (Standard) unit or a 99.8 kWh (Long Range) battery, with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive configurations. Expect the Long Range model to make its way to India with a starting price likely in the region of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).
     

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

    Expected: End-2024

    Mercedes Benz G 580 With EQ Technology 1

     

    Having already launched the EQA and Maybach EQS in India, Mercedes-Benz is expected to end the year with the launch of the much anticipated electric G-class. Officially called - the Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology, bookings for the G-class EV have been open in India for over a month now in India. The G 580 EV retains the boxy design and proportions of the standard G-Class, with subtle cosmetic updates such as the closed-off grille and an optional square storage box in place of the tailgate-mounted spare. On the inside, the cabin closely resembles that of the combustion engine G-Class, featuring twin 12.3-inch digital displays on the dashboard. Powering the three-tonne behemoth is a quad-motor powertrain good for  579 bhp and 1,164 Nm paired with a 116 kWh battery pack. Mercedes claims a 473 km range and a sub-5-second sprint to 100 kmph.
     

    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Expected: Dec 2024

    XUV 2022 08 15 T14 07 02 176 Z

    The first model of Mahindra’s ambitious ‘Born Electric’ series, the XUV.e8 is essentially an all-electric derivative of the XUV700 though it will sit on a dedicated EV platform and feature styling changes. From the front, the e8 will stand out via its split headlamp design with a full-width light bar up top and the main headlamps positioned lower down flanking a blanked0out grille. Based on test mules, styling similarities to the 700 will be more noticeable towards the side and rear. The new XUV.e8 is expected to be offered with rear-wheel drive only with a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The unit is expected to produce about 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm. A higher output 345 bhp variant is also said to be in the works.
     

    Maruti Suzuki EVX

    Expected: Early 2025

    Suzuki EVX concept

    Maruti Suzuki’s highly anticipated first electric vehicle is set to make its global debut in January next year at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. Previewed by the EVX concept, the all-electric SUV will be Maruti’s first EV for the Indian market with the model set to be manufactured in the country for both domestic and export markets. Going by the concept, the EVX is expected to measure around 4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.6 m tall and be underpinned by a dedicated EV platform. The concept also featured a 60 kWh battery pack and up to 550 km of claimed range. 
     

    Hyundai Creta EV

    Expected: Early 2025

    2025 Hyundai Creta EV Spy Shot

    Image source

     

    2024 started with the launch of the Creta facelift and 2025 will start with the Creta EV. Yes, Hyundai has been hard at work at an all-electric derivative of its popular compact SUV with test mules having been spotted across multiple locations. While using the same basic design as the updated Creta, the EV will feature some differences in design such as a closed-off grille, revised bumpers and aero-optimised wheels. The Creta EV is expected to be offered with a battery pack in the region of 50-60 kWh and offer a range  of close to 500 km on a single charge.
     

    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Expected: Early 2025

    All New Audi Q6 E Tron Unveiled 100 k Wh Battery Pack Delivers WLTP Range Figures Of 625 km

    Audi is expected to bolster its EV line-up in India with the new Q6 e-tron SUV. Audi’s first model based on the new Premium Platform Electric, the Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive in India by early next year and offer buyers a more affordable alternative to the flagship Q8 e-tron. Visually, the Q6 E-Tron incorporates Audi's new design language and features a split-headlight setup. The front end is dominated by a large closed-off grille flanked by edgy-looking DRLs and wide front air intakes. The cabin design is also new-age Audi with a large curved display housing the central touchscreen and Audi Virtual cockpit with the number of physical buttons also being reduced. On the powertrain front, the Q6 E-Tron is offered with both single- and dual-motor powertrain paired with a 100 kWh battery. The spec for India however remains to be seen.

     

    Tata Harrier EV

    Expected: Q4 FY2025
     

    Tata Harrier EV side 2023 01 11 T13 52 15 118 Z

    Tata has been on an EV tear in the Indian market and even with a decline in EV sales in recent months the brand isn’t stopping its trajectory. The Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV will be joined by the Harrier EV in the last quarter of the current financial year - as per Tata’s investor day presentation. As with the Curvv and Nexon siblings, the EV will share a lot of its common elements with the internal combustion model with key changes coming in the form of a blanked-out grille and different wheel designs. Unlike its internal combustion sibling, the Harrier EV will feature both two- and all-wheel-drive powertrains and is expected to offer close to 500 km of range.
     

    Skoda Enyaq

    Expected: Q4 FY2025

    Skoda Enyaq SUV

    The Skoda Enyaq has been spotted testing in India for over a year now with the model also officially showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Skoda’s flagship electric SUV made its global debut back in 2020 which was followed up by a major upgrade last year. The Enyaq follows Skoda’s family design language replete with the trademark grille, tight surfaces and prominent body lines. The cabin meanwhile has a greater focus on digitization with a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical buttons on the dashboard. Globally, the Enyaq is offered in a variety of single-motor and dual-motor powertrain options including a performance-focused RS. For the Indian market, however, expect Skoda to offer the EV in range-topping standard spec.

     

    Volvo EX90

    Expected: Q4 FY2025

    volvo ex90 electric suv start of production delayed to 2024 carandbike 1

    Volvo India has said that it intends to launch atleast one EV per year in the Indian market so it is only a matter of time before the EX90 officially arrives in India. Volvo’s flagship electric SUV has faced long delays in entering production in global markets though now with sales commencing an India launch could likely be on the cards in Q4 FY2025. Debuting back in 2022, the EX90 sits on a dedicated EV platform and is on sale in global markets alongside the XC90.  The electric SUV is equipped with a 111 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 482 km on a full charge while the dual-motor powertrain offers up to 509 bhp and 910 Nm on tap making the SUV capable of charging from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Expect Volvo to announce prices of the EX90 in Q4 Fy2025 though deliveries are only expected to start at a later date.

    # Volvo# Volvo Cars India# EX90 electric SUV# Tata Harrier EV# Mahindra XUV.e8# Maruti Suzuki EVX# Hyundai Creta EV# Mercedes-Benz EQG# Mercedes G 580 With EQ Technology# Mercedes G 580 EV# Skoda Enyaq electric SUV# Skoda Enyaq# EVs# Upcoming EVs in India# Cars# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
      Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
    • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
      Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
    • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
      Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
    • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
      Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
    • We lived with the Nexon EV for nearly three months, to better understand the qualities that have made it India's most popular electric vehicle.
      Tata Nexon EV Long-Term Report: 3,500 km In India’s Best-Selling Passenger EV

    Latest News

    • The eMAX7 is essentially the rebadged BYD M6 sold in some global markets which is an upgraded e6 MPV.
      BYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India
    • The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
      Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
    • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
      Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
    • Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
      World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
    • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
      World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
    • First significant update for the Alcazar comes with a comprehensively redesigned exterior, feature additions to the cabin, and two powertrain choices.
      Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
    • On the occasion of World EV Day 2024, we rank the top 10 electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle.
      World EV Day 2024: Top 10 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
    • The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
      Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • Triumph is expected to debut a derivative of the Speed 400 on September 17 at Aerocity, New Delhi
      Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17
    • The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
      Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved