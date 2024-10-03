2024 MINI Cooper S Review: Is This All The 200 bhp Car You Need?

Be it Michael Caine in 1969 or Mark Wahlberg in 2003, no matter which version of 'The Italian Job’ you are watching, what truly stood out in those movies are the small, brightly coloured pocket rockets - the MINIs. Car enthusiast or not, almost everyone has been attracted by these quirky little Anglo-German hatchbacks, at some point in time. India too has seen a couple of generations of the MINI Cooper hatch, and recently I got to spend a day with the latest-generation avatar of the Cooper S.

Yes, the letter ‘S’ is key here because that’s the only version of the MINI Cooper that you currently get in India. Singularly bold design, a bright yellow paint job, and over 200 bhp on the tap. What else do you need? Well, if you are a new-age car buyer then frankly, a lot more! So, is the 2024 MINI Cooper S all the car you need? Let’s find out!

The Looks

The MINI Cooper has always been a quirky-looking car, and the 2024 model continues that trend. However, it’s more rounded now. You won't find any straight lines or sharp edges - Curvy and smooth is the theme here. And the new Sunny Side Yellow colour does justice to the looks. Some signature traits like the iconic silhouette of the glass house and the circular headlamps have been retained.

However, the triangular Chinese fan-like design of the LED taillights simply doesn’t work for me. Despite having the Union Jack light signature, from the rear, it doesn’t look like a MINI at all; looks more like a Chinese knock-off. However, the two-tone treatment you see here is not standard, you’ll have to pay extra for that.

The 17-inch wheels are standard, however, you do have the option to choose between a U-spoke pattern and a dual-tone twin-spoke pattern. The model with me had the latter, and while the design could have been a bit more aggressive, I quite liked them. However, if you do pay extra, you can get a set of optional 18-inch Slide Spoke alloys that look particularly flashy.

Optional Packs

To simplify things the company offers you two optional packages – Classic Pack and Forward Pack, the car with me came with the former.

Classic Pack Forward Pack Roof and Mirror Caps (Glazed White/Jet Black) 17-Inch U-Spoke Vibrant Silver Sport Seats Vescin Grey/Black With Textile Blue 18-Inch Slide Spoke 2-Tone/Night Flash Spoke 2-Tone Knit Dashboard with Black/Blue Upholstery – JCW Sport Seats with Vescin | Beige or Nightshade Blue MINI Experience Mode Knit Dashboard Beige/Grey Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System Headliner Anthracite Sport Steering wheel With Heating Electric Seat Adjustment For Front Seats (Memory Function for Driver) High-Beam Assistant Active Driver Seat LED Headlights With Customisable DRLs Remote Engine Start Comfort Access System Tyre Pressure Monitor MINI Head-Up Display Interior Camera – Fisheye Personal E-Sim

The Cabin

There is a completely new interior, however, like the MINIs of the past, the cabin is a bit minimalist. While a big reason for that is because it’s by design, some credit also goes to the fact that a lot of features on offer are an optional extra. So, you will have to pay more to have more things in the car. Which is something MINI buyers have become used to.

Now, as part of standard fitment, you get features like – a panoramic sunroof, the much-talked-about circular touchscreen infotainment display, rear camera, and auto-dimming IRVM. The list also includes a wireless phone charger, cruise control and parking assistant.

While the fit and finish are top-notch either way, upgrading to one of the optional packs will get you contrast knitted panels on the dashboard and doors, which look better than the soft-touch plastic. Instead of basic fabric upholstery, you can get fabric + leatherette seat covers and a sport steering as well, with a heated function. While the base trim and the Classic pack only offer manually adjustable seats, with the Forward Pack you also get power adjustability. But what you don’t get are ventilated seats, even as an option. The Classic Pack also offers a sports steering wheel with a heating function.





Now India only gets the 3-door version, so the layout inside is 2+2. The front seats are well-bolstered and comfortable, but the ones at the rear can barely fit an adult. It’s best suited for kids or some extra bags, as always. And you might need it for that because the boot comes with a modest 210-litre capacity. But you can fold the rear seats down to get a 725-litre space.

Infotainment & Tech

The biggest highlight for me inside the cabin was the almost circular infotainment display. With a diameter of 9.4 inches, it certainly offers more surface area than the 10.25-inch or even 12.3-inch displays we commonly see today in premium/luxury cars. And the shape has also allowed MINI to get creative with the layout. You get multiple themes that offer different skins, and this includes something called the Timeless theme which recreates the dial from the MINIs of the 70s and 80s.

Apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the display also doubles up as the command centre for most in-car functions because, except for a few toggle switches, you don’t get any physical buttons. This includes the navigation, climate control and even the instrument cluster details. Yes, there is no instrument cluster on offer only an option Head-Up Display, however, it’s barely legible and not of the best quality.

The Classic Pack also offers a Harmon Kardon surround system, LED headlights with customisable DRLs, and an internal fish-eye camera and an e-sim.

Safety

However, when it comes to safety, everything is standard on the new Cooper S, and the equipment list comprises - front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts for all, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, and Cornering Brake Control. There are no 360 view cameras here, however, you get a rear-view camera, which is quite decent, nonetheless. And while the tyre pressure monitoring system is only offered with the top-spec Forward Pack, the base trim will get a tyre pressure warning.

Performance

The whole point of having a MINI Cooper becomes clear once you get behind the wheel. Under the hood is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which has been updated so you have more power and torque at your disposal. To put things in numbers, power has gone up to 201 bhp while torque stands at 300 Nm, that’s a bump of 26 bhp and 20 Nm respectively.

The engine feels powerful, yes there is a slight turbo lag in the lower revs, but cross 2000 rpm and you’ll see a sudden change in character. It becomes more eager, more responsive and more engaging.

The motor comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that does a fine job of sending power to the front wheels. It’s smooth and precise and helps propel the Cooper S to go from nought to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. That is quick!

Dynamics

As for how the Cooper S feels on the road, it handles like a charm. The car feels stable and planted at all times – both on straight lines and even when you are taking a corner. MINI also offers Experiences which is MINI-speak for drive modes. You have the usual Eco and Balance for most use cases, but when you are in the mood for some fun, that is when you activate the Go-Kart mode. There is no noticeable change in suspension, but the steering becomes a bit stiffer, the exhaust becomes raspier, and overall, the car feels a lot more agile and engaging.

On the flip side, the ride quality is noticeably stiff. While it’s not particularly harsh or jerky, you do feel all the undulation on the road, which in Mumbai is everywhere. Then again it has been done to achieve better handling, and that’s a compromise I am willing to make.

Price & Verdict

The 2024 MINI Cooper S is priced at Rs. 44.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim. But it’s quite basic in the features department, and you will need to spend an extra Rs. 5.85 lakh for the Classic Pack so you can somewhat justify the price tag. However, it becomes a wholesome package only when you add another Rs. 2 lakh for the Forward Pack, which will get you a few sportier bits and a couple of necessary creature comforts. That brings the ex-showroom price of the Cooper S close to Rs. 53 lakh. And for that kind of money will get a BMW X1, which not only offers you more car for the money, but also more comfort and better features. So then, who is the MINI Cooper S truly for?

The decision to buy a MINI is not dictated by logic, because it’s a heart over mind matter. This is why I believe the MINI Cooper S cannot be someone’s first premium or luxury car. It’s for someone who already has a 5 Series or an X5, or both in their garage, and the MINI comes in to satisfy the needs of that inner child.

Photos: Pawan Dagia & Basil Eldho