Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh

The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on January 18, 2025

Highlights

  • JCW Pack adds sportier design elements to the Cooper S hatchback
  • Costs Rs 11 lakh more than the standard Mini Cooper S hatchback
  • Deliveries to start in April 2025

Mini launched the new Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack at the Bharat Mobility Expo at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Cooper S JCW Pack about Rs 11 lakh more expensive than the standard Cooper S. As before, the Cooper S JCW Pack arrives in India as a CBU.
 Mini Cooper JCW Pack 1

In terms of design, the JCW Pack brings with it a host of cosmetic enhancements to the exterior. Enhancements include a revised grille, sportier bumpers and, black finished exterior detailing and black 17-inch alloy wheels. The JCW pack also adds sportier side skirts and a rear spoiler to the mix. Buyers have two colours to pick from - Legend Grey or Midnight Black - complemented by black finished racing stripes, roof and wing mirror caps. Even the LED daytime running lights can be configured between three options - Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works.
 

Moving to the cabin, the JCW pack adds in elements such as JCW Sports Seats, JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters along with JCW-specific upholstery. Features on offer include a large circular 240 mm OLED touchscreen atop the centre console, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats, and adaptive suspension.
 Mini Cooper S JCW Pack

BMW says that the powertrain has seen no updates with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill developing 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with Mini claiming a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds.

 

Mini says that interested customers can book the Cooper S JCW Pack via its Mini Online Shop with deliveries to commence in April.

