Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The third-gen Countryman E shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1
  • Available in 9 exterior paint schemes
  • Equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 462 km

Mini has launched the new Countryman Electric in India at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India. The Countryman Electric, now in its third generation, shares its platform with the BMW iX1, which is already available in India and serves as its direct competitor.

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh

 

Here are the top five highlights of the all-electric Mini Countryman E.

 

Mini Countryman E: Exterior

 

Mini Countryman E

The third-gen Countryman E has a larger octagonal grille that houses the charging port at the front.

 

The Countryman Electric features several notable exterior changes from its predecessor. The headlamps have been redesigned with a new shape and are outlined by DRLs. It also has a larger octagonal grille that houses the charging port at the front. Additional exterior updates include flush door handles and a distinctive C-pillar treatment with a dual-tone paint finish. The Countryman E is available in nine exterior paint schemes.

 

Mini Countryman E: Interior

 

MINI Countryman E 3

The cabin is enhanced with various textured surfaces.

 

The interior of the Countryman Electric mirrors the new Cooper S, featuring a leather-free and minimalist design. The dashboard is dominated by the signature round, 9.5-inch touchscreen OLED infotainment display. Instead of a conventional instrument cluster, the Countryman is equipped with a head-up display. Different fabrics have been used across the cabin to add texture to the interior.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

 

Mini Countryman E: Features

 

Mini Countryman E 5 1

The dashboard is dominated by the circular, 9.5-inch touchscreen OLED infotainment display.

 

In terms of features, the Countryman E includes ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, a head-up display, and a fish-eye camera that can be used to capture selfies. Safety features include brake assist, dynamic stability control, a crash sensor, an anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, a reverse camera, and a tyre pressure indicator.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

 

Mini Countryman E: Powertrain & Battery Pack

 

Mini Countryman E 3

It is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 462 km. 

 

The Countryman Electric is powered by a single motor that produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 462 km. As far as charging is concerned, the Countryman E comes with a complimentary wall box charger.

 

Mini Countryman E: Rivals

 

The all-electric Mini Countryman E gets into the ring with the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and C40 Recharge in the Indian market. 

# Mini India# Mini Countryman E# Mini Countryman Electric# Mini Countryman E electric SUV# Mini Countryman E Launched# Countryman electric# electric vehicles# electric cars# electric SUV# BMW India# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

