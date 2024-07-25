Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

Mini has launched the new Countryman Electric in India at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India. The Countryman Electric, now in its third generation, shares its platform with the BMW iX1, which is already available in India and serves as its direct competitor.

Here are the top five highlights of the all-electric Mini Countryman E.

Mini Countryman E: Exterior

The third-gen Countryman E has a larger octagonal grille that houses the charging port at the front.

The Countryman Electric features several notable exterior changes from its predecessor. The headlamps have been redesigned with a new shape and are outlined by DRLs. It also has a larger octagonal grille that houses the charging port at the front. Additional exterior updates include flush door handles and a distinctive C-pillar treatment with a dual-tone paint finish. The Countryman E is available in nine exterior paint schemes.

Mini Countryman E: Interior

The cabin is enhanced with various textured surfaces.

The interior of the Countryman Electric mirrors the new Cooper S, featuring a leather-free and minimalist design. The dashboard is dominated by the signature round, 9.5-inch touchscreen OLED infotainment display. Instead of a conventional instrument cluster, the Countryman is equipped with a head-up display. Different fabrics have been used across the cabin to add texture to the interior.

Mini Countryman E: Features

The dashboard is dominated by the circular, 9.5-inch touchscreen OLED infotainment display.

In terms of features, the Countryman E includes ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, a head-up display, and a fish-eye camera that can be used to capture selfies. Safety features include brake assist, dynamic stability control, a crash sensor, an anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, a reverse camera, and a tyre pressure indicator.

Mini Countryman E: Powertrain & Battery Pack

It is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 462 km.

The Countryman Electric is powered by a single motor that produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 462 km. As far as charging is concerned, the Countryman E comes with a complimentary wall box charger.

Mini Countryman E: Rivals

The all-electric Mini Countryman E gets into the ring with the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and C40 Recharge in the Indian market.