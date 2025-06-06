HomeNews & Reviews
Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units

The Countryman E JCW Pack gets the sportier JCW body kit, sportier seats and unique paint finishes.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bookings open exclusively online
  • Deliveries start from June 10
  • 201 bhp, 250 Nm powertrain unchanged from standard Countryman E

Mini India has launched the Countryman E JCW Pack at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 20 units, only available online, the Countryman E JCW Pack costs about Rs 7.10 lakh more than the standard Countryman E (Rs 54.90 lakh), with the additional outlay adding a host of cosmetic elements and some minor mechanical updates to the electric SUV.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover
 

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack

The biggest change over the standard Countryman E is the styling, with the JCW Pack getting the sportier John Cooper Works body kit with sportier bumpers, side skirts, blacked-out trim finishers and larger 19-inch JCW alloy wheels. The limited-run SUV is offered in two colour options – Midnight Black and Legend Grey, with the latter also featuring black racing stripes.

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack 1

Moving to the cabin, you now get JCW sport seats as standard, along with sportier accents on the dashboard and a JCW steering wheel. Mini says that the Mini Countryman E JCW Pack also gets a Boost mode for the powertrain, though the battery pack and electric motor are unchanged from the standard electric Countryman. You still get a 210 bhp and 250 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels paired with a 66.45 kWh battery pack, giving the SUV a WLTP range of 462 km. The brakes have also been upgraded to JCW Sport units.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
 

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack 2

On the feature front, you get tech such as the 9.5-inch circular centre display, a heads-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat, cruise control and Mini’s Park Assist Plus with 360-degree cameras.

 

Interested customers can book the Countryman E JCW Pack online on Mini India’s website only. Deliveries are scheduled to start from June 10. 

