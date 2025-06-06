Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units

Mini India has launched the Countryman E JCW Pack at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 20 units, only available online, the Countryman E JCW Pack costs about Rs 7.10 lakh more than the standard Countryman E (Rs 54.90 lakh), with the additional outlay adding a host of cosmetic elements and some minor mechanical updates to the electric SUV.

The biggest change over the standard Countryman E is the styling, with the JCW Pack getting the sportier John Cooper Works body kit with sportier bumpers, side skirts, blacked-out trim finishers and larger 19-inch JCW alloy wheels. The limited-run SUV is offered in two colour options – Midnight Black and Legend Grey, with the latter also featuring black racing stripes.

Moving to the cabin, you now get JCW sport seats as standard, along with sportier accents on the dashboard and a JCW steering wheel. Mini says that the Mini Countryman E JCW Pack also gets a Boost mode for the powertrain, though the battery pack and electric motor are unchanged from the standard electric Countryman. You still get a 210 bhp and 250 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels paired with a 66.45 kWh battery pack, giving the SUV a WLTP range of 462 km. The brakes have also been upgraded to JCW Sport units.

On the feature front, you get tech such as the 9.5-inch circular centre display, a heads-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat, cruise control and Mini’s Park Assist Plus with 360-degree cameras.

Interested customers can book the Countryman E JCW Pack online on Mini India’s website only. Deliveries are scheduled to start from June 10.