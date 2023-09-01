Login

Third-Gen Mini Countryman Debuts With All-Electric Powertrains And Up To 462 Km Range

New Countryman gets an evolutionary design, a more minimalist interior and a pair of all-electric powertrains.
By Jaiveer Mehra

4 mins read

01-Sep-23 05:57 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Third-gen Countryman gets all-electric powertrains for first time
  • Countryman EV to offer a range of up to 462 km on a full charge
  • Mini confirms petrol and diesel variants to be offered as well

Mini has unveiled the third-gen Countryman SUV ahead of its global launch early next year. The third-gen model grows in size while still retaining much of the iconic Mini design elements but in a more modern interpretation. Most importantly, however, the new third-gen model has debuted globally in an all-electric guise though the carmaker has confirmed that the SUV will be offered with petrol engines as well. 

The third-gen Countryman gets an evolutionary design with more squared-out design elements.

 

Speaking of the exterior design, the Countryman is still recognisable as a Mini though the company seems to have moved away from some of the circular design elements of its predecessor. The headlamps are more squared though they retain the LED DRL rings as on its predecessor. The grille design appears to share elements with the outgoing Mini hatchback with the unit encircled by a trim element with the lower section being a body-coloured panel. The upper element is an enclosed unit and houses the charging outlet. The new bumper gets more squared-out design elements while the bonnet line is now higher as well.

 

Also read: Bulldog Racing Unveils 'Bulldog Racing Edition' MINI
 

Rear gets new slimmer tail-lamps, a cleaner tailgate and a chunky bumper.

 

In profile, the Countryman misses out on the faux fender vents of the outgoing model while the door handles are now flush sitting units. There are notable flares visible above the wheel arches while the roof line gently tapers towards the rear. The rear design too is quite staid with new-design LED taillamps and a chunky bumper.

 

Moving to the cabin, Mini has retained the circular design theme though the approach is more minimalist that the outgoing model. At first glance, all eyes will gravitate to the large circular central touchscreen which is the nerve centre for most of the in-car functions and instrumentation. The new Countryman lacks a traditional instrument cluster in front of the driver with buyers only able to option a head-up display. Mini says that the dashboard, doors and other select interior surfaces feature a textile surface made from recycled polyester.

 

Also read: Mini Unveils Limited-Edition Cooper SE Charged Edition
 

Minimalist interior sees almost all in-car functions moved to central touchscreen.

 

In terms of space Mini says that the Countryman offers 30 mm additional shoulder and elbow room up front while rear seat occupants get 25 mm more shoulder room. The rear seats can also be slid forward and back by up to 130 mm with the individual backrests for the three occupants individually reclinable.

 

Moving to the powertrains, the new Countryman is available with all-electric powertrains for the first time. There are two variants to pick from – the Countryman E and Countryman SE All4. The E comes with a single electric motor delivering 201 bhp and 250 Nm enabling the EV to hit 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The Countryman SE All4 is Mini’s first all-wheel drive EV with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out 308 bhp and 494 Nm. The SE hits 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 180 kmph. Both variants come with a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Mini says that the Countryman E will offer a range of up to 462 km while the SE will offer up to 433 km of range.

Rear seats can be slid forward and back and be reclined.

 

The all-electric Countryman can be charged at up to 22 kW AC and 130 kW DC. The latter will charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

 

Mini has also confirmed that the Countryman will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options including a high-performance JCW variant.

 

Mini also says that the new Countryman will be its first Level 2 autonomous capable vehicle. The car will be capable of semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 kmph with drivers able to take their hands off the steering wheel. Other tech on offer will include Mini’s new OS9 for the infotainment system, a trailer assistant function, 360-degree camera, optional massage seats, hands-free parking, adaptive suspension, and more.

 

The new Countryman is likely to make its way to India next year, but it will be notably pricier than the current model, which costs Rs 48.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

