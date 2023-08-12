Login

Mini Unveils Limited-Edition Cooper SE Charged Edition

The vehicle is limited to only 20 units and is priced at Rs. 55,00,000
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

12-Aug-23 10:23 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Features a Chilli Red paint scheme paired with a Multitone Roof in White.
  • Vehicle has a 32.6 kWh battery capacity and a driving range of up to 270 km
  • Priced at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini India has unveiled the Cooper SE Charged Edition, a limited-edition variant of the all-electric Mini 3-door Cooper SE, limited to a mere 20 units. As an exclusive offering, this vehicle is available for booking solely through the MINI Online Shop at shop.mini.in.

 

The Mini Charged Edition has a Chili Red exterior paired with a Multitone Roof in White, Aspen White Exterior Trim, Frozen Red Sports Stripes with Yellow highlights, and an air inlet in chrome. The interior gets the same layout as the standard Mini Cooper SE and features Leatherette Carbon Black upholstery, along with tech features like a 5-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display and an 8.8-inch high-resolution touchscreen.

 

The electric motor powering the Charged Edition produces a power output of 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km in just 7.3 seconds. Its 32.6 kWh battery capacity enables a driving range of up to 270 km.

 

Priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mini Charged Edition comes with an array of benefits. This includes the one-time installation of the Mini Smart Wallbox charger and a portable DC charging cable. The car's high-voltage battery is backed by an 8-year warranty for up to 100,000 kilometers and there is a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. 

 

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “Mini spreads BIG LOVE by bringing the Mini 3-door Cooper SE in Chili Red, for the first time in India. It celebrates the legendary Go-Kart feeling and instant torque, all with zero emissions. The Mini Charged Edition is a bold, energetic, and expressive car that perfectly fits the Mini BIG Love spirit of a brave and daring brand that brings people and communities together. The Mini Charged Edition is your perfect partner for Urban Mobility. Every bit the original iconic Mini but powered for the roads of tomorrow.”

 

