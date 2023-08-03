Auto Sales 2023: Top 10 Car Brands In India In July

Auto sales in July 2023 saw many manufacturers register a growth in monthly sales. While the top four manufacturers (Maruti-Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra) have retained their positions, the rest of the grid seems to have been reshuffled, to a certain extent. Here are the top 10 car brands with the highest sales in July 2023.

Maruti Suzuki posted a 1.4 per cent increase in market share

In June 2023, Maruti Suzuki retained the top spot, selling 1,52,126 units in the process. The country’s largest automaker registered a 6 per cent increase in sales and 1.4 per cent growth in market share, compared to the same month last year. While the manufacturer did see a significant decrease in the sale of mini and compact cars like the Alto, Baleno, Celerio, and Dzire compared to July 2022, its total sales didn’t suffer as SUV and MUV sales saw nearly 3X growth from 23,272 units in July 2022, to 62,049 units this year.

Hyundai sold 50,701 units in July 2023

In second place, stood Hyundai India, maintaining its position from last month, selling 50,701 units. Compared to July 2022 sales remained flat. Like Hyundai, Tata Motors also retained the same (third) position it held in June 2023, registering no growth in sales (47,630 units) compared to the same month last year. Both manufacturers also saw a 0.4 per cent drop in market share.

Mahindra registered a year-on-year growth of 30 per cent, selling 36,201 units

In fourth place stood Mahindra, with a year-on-year growth of 30 per cent, selling 36,201 units, its highest-ever monthly sales number in the domestic market. The manufacturer also saw an increase in its market share by 2.1 per cent. Toyota sales were also at a high, registering 20,759 unit sales, and moving up the ladder to fifth position. Kia sales, however, took a hit, registering a 9 per cent yoy decrease and moving down a position (sixth position), compared to June 2023. The company’s sales might soon see a rise as it launched the latest iteration of its Seltos SUV this month.

Kia India launched the facelifted Seltos in July 2023

MG Motor India claimed seventh position in July 2023, after it registered sales of 5012 units. Honda and Skoda took the eighth and ninth spots at 4,864 units and 4,207 units respectively. Finally, the last spot on the list was occupied by Volkswagen which sold 3814 units, registering a yoy growth of 30 per cent and a 0.2 per cent increase in market share. Renault, which held the seventh position on the list in June 2023, slipped down to eleventh position, after registering 3607 unit sales.