Auto Sales July 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 66,701 Units In July 2023

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has registered a combined sales figure of 66,701 units in July 2023, an increase of 4.46 per cent over the same corresponding month last year. The company’s domestic sales stood at 50,701 units representing a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent, while 16,000 units were exported, up by 19.84 per cent.

Commenting on the July 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai Exter to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like Creta, Venue, Venue N-Line, Tucson, Alcazar, Kona electric and all-electric Ioniq5. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala."

The Exter is available in seven variants, and starts at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hyundai’s latest offering in India is the Exter. Launched in the price bracket of Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Exter is available in a total of seven variants. It can be had with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol and CNG engine. The former is offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox while the latter is only offered with a manual. The petrol mill churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm while the bi-fuel engine develops 69 bhp and 95 Nm. The car’s main rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.