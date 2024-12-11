Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6Kia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryKia SyrosLotus EmiraLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More

Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ioniq 5 attracts largest discount of up to Rs 2 lakh
  • Tucson, Verna offered with benefits of up to Rs 85,000
  • No discounts on the Creta and Alcazar facelifts

Hyundai India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on its select range of cars and SUVs as the year draws to a close. These include a mix of cash discounts and exchange benefits depending on the model and are subject to change based on the dealer and location.

 

Here is a look at what benefits you can currently avail of:

 

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Benefits up to Rs 2 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5

 

Also read: Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
 

Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicle in the Indian market is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh. The electric crossover is offered in a sole fully loaded variant featuring a 72.6 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the rear axle. The unit develops 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gives the Ioniq 5 an ARAI-certified range of up to 631 km on a full charge.

 

Hyundai Tucson

Benefits of up to Rs 85,000

Tucson 1 2022 07 13 T08 03 09 074 Z

Hyundai’s flagship internal combustion SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 85,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 60,000 along with additional exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000. The Tucson is offered in a choice of two variants with either a 2.0-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both engine options get automatic gearboxes as standard, and the diesel trim offers the option of an all-wheel drive system in top-end trim.
 

Hyundai Verna

Benefits of up to Rs 80,000
 

Hyundai Verna Long term 16

Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Verna is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 80,000 depending on the variant. The sedan attracted cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000 while those looking to trade in their vehicles can avail of further benefits of up to Rs 25,000. Other offers available on the sedan can see the price reduced by a further Rs 20,000. Hyundai compact sedan is offered with a choice of petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

Also read: All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Benefits of up to Rs 68,000

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's budget hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with benefits ranging up to Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000 with additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000 for trade-in of an older vehicle. Government employees can avail of further benefits of up to Rs 3,000 under Hyundai’s ‘Pride of India’ campaign. The Nios is offered solely with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with either a manual or AMT. Hyundai also offers CNG variants that get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

 

Hyundai i20

Benefits of up to Rs 65,000
 

hyundai i20 facelift launched in india at rs 7 lakh new base variant no turbo petrol engine carandbike 1

 

Also read: Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
 

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Starting with the standard hatchback, the i20 is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 50,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Buyers can also avail of discounts on the hotter i20 N Line as well. The more performance-focused derivative of the premium hatchback is offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000.
 

Hyundai Venue

Benefits of up to Rs 60,000

t4s87kqg hyundai venue facelift 625x300 16 June 22

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV received its last major update in 2022 and has since then soldiered on with just small changes to the variant line-up and equipment lists. For December 2024, the subcompact SUV is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

 

Buyers wanting the Venue N-Line variants are offered cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 though exchange benefits are unchanged.
 

Hyundai Alcazar (pre-facelift)

Benefits of up to Rs 60,000
 

16qonngs hyundai alcazar 625x300 18 June 21

The Alcazar received a comprehensive overhaul earlier this year with the 2024 model not offered with any discounts. Buyers looking at leftover stocks of the pre-facelift model can however avail of benefits of up to Rs 60,000 subject to the availability of stocks. This includes a mix of cash discounts and an exchange bonus.
 

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range
 

Hyundai Aura

Benefits of up to Rs 53,000

Hyundai Aura

Essentially the subcompact sedan derivative of the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura shares much of its features and powertrains with its hatchback sibling. The subcompact sedan is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on select variants. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 while customers trading in their older vehicle are offered additional benefits of up to Rs 10,000.
 

Hyundai Exter

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000
 

Hyundai Exter

 

Also read: Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000
 

The Exter has proven to be a very popular model in the market with sales of over 1 lakh units a little over a year after its launch in 2023. The Tata Punch rival was recently updated with new CNG powertrain options with twin cylinders now sitting in the boot. Hyundai’s micro SUV is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 including cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The Exter is also offered with exchange benefits amounting to Rs 5,000.

 

The discounts are subject to change based on dealer and location. Visit your local Hyundai dealer for more details on the best deals in your cities.

# Hyundai Sales# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Hyundai Aura# Hyundai Ioniq 5# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Verna# Hyundai discounts# Hyundai Grand i10 Nios# Hyundai Exter# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The second-gen SUV gets a more upright and boxy design along with packing in newer tech.
    All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout
  • The Skoda Kylaq goes toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • The Tucson has become the first Hyundai vehicle to undergo crash testing under the Bharat NCAP safety evaluation programme.
    Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • We take the indomitable Hyundai Creta on a picturesque road trip starting from Dhanushkodi on the Bay of Bengal to Varkala on the western coast – all without a single refuelling stop.
    Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel
  • Skoda’s all-new subcompact SUV goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
    Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

Latest News

  • The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
    Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The ninth-generation Toyota Camry has arrived in India with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Here are a few detailed shots of Toyota’s premium sedan.
    2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures
  • Kawasaki models such as the Ninja 650, Z900, and Versys 650 among others are on the year-end discount list for 2024.
    Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models
  • Solely offered in one variant, the new model gets a completely revamped design, alongside a range of new features
    2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh
  • Apart from the slightly higher displacement motor, the Ninja 1100SX looks identical to the Ninja 1000SX
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch Soon
  • With a limited production run of just 1000 units, the motorcycle comes with a bespoke special Tricolore livery
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore unveiled
  • The plant, which is expected to start manufacturing by the end of 2026, will have a target capacity of up to 50 GWh annually
    Stellantis and CATL To Build €4.1 Billion LFP Battery Plant
  • The Leapmotor B10 is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, and is the first model in the company’s B-Series
    Leapmotor B10 Specifications Revealed In China
  • The company said it is investigating the December 5 incident of the Chetak emitting smoke with initial findings suggesting that there was no fire or thermal runaway.
    Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved