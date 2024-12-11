Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More

Hyundai India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on its select range of cars and SUVs as the year draws to a close. These include a mix of cash discounts and exchange benefits depending on the model and are subject to change based on the dealer and location.

Here is a look at what benefits you can currently avail of:

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Benefits up to Rs 2 lakh

Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicle in the Indian market is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh. The electric crossover is offered in a sole fully loaded variant featuring a 72.6 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the rear axle. The unit develops 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gives the Ioniq 5 an ARAI-certified range of up to 631 km on a full charge.

Hyundai Tucson

Benefits of up to Rs 85,000

Hyundai’s flagship internal combustion SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 85,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 60,000 along with additional exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000. The Tucson is offered in a choice of two variants with either a 2.0-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both engine options get automatic gearboxes as standard, and the diesel trim offers the option of an all-wheel drive system in top-end trim.



Hyundai Verna

Benefits of up to Rs 80,000



Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Verna is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 80,000 depending on the variant. The sedan attracted cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000 while those looking to trade in their vehicles can avail of further benefits of up to Rs 25,000. Other offers available on the sedan can see the price reduced by a further Rs 20,000. Hyundai compact sedan is offered with a choice of petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Benefits of up to Rs 68,000

Hyundai's budget hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with benefits ranging up to Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000 with additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000 for trade-in of an older vehicle. Government employees can avail of further benefits of up to Rs 3,000 under Hyundai’s ‘Pride of India’ campaign. The Nios is offered solely with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with either a manual or AMT. Hyundai also offers CNG variants that get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai i20

Benefits of up to Rs 65,000



Hyundai’s premium hatchback is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Starting with the standard hatchback, the i20 is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 50,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Buyers can also avail of discounts on the hotter i20 N Line as well. The more performance-focused derivative of the premium hatchback is offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000.



Hyundai Venue

Benefits of up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV received its last major update in 2022 and has since then soldiered on with just small changes to the variant line-up and equipment lists. For December 2024, the subcompact SUV is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

Buyers wanting the Venue N-Line variants are offered cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 though exchange benefits are unchanged.



Hyundai Alcazar (pre-facelift)

Benefits of up to Rs 60,000



The Alcazar received a comprehensive overhaul earlier this year with the 2024 model not offered with any discounts. Buyers looking at leftover stocks of the pre-facelift model can however avail of benefits of up to Rs 60,000 subject to the availability of stocks. This includes a mix of cash discounts and an exchange bonus.



Hyundai Aura

Benefits of up to Rs 53,000

Essentially the subcompact sedan derivative of the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura shares much of its features and powertrains with its hatchback sibling. The subcompact sedan is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on select variants. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 while customers trading in their older vehicle are offered additional benefits of up to Rs 10,000.



Hyundai Exter

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000



The Exter has proven to be a very popular model in the market with sales of over 1 lakh units a little over a year after its launch in 2023. The Tata Punch rival was recently updated with new CNG powertrain options with twin cylinders now sitting in the boot. Hyundai’s micro SUV is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 including cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The Exter is also offered with exchange benefits amounting to Rs 5,000.

The discounts are subject to change based on dealer and location. Visit your local Hyundai dealer for more details on the best deals in your cities.