Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off its latest flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 9, which sits right at the top of its Ioniq EV lineup. This three-row electric SUV is slated to launch in Korea and the United States during the first half of next year, followed by rollouts in Europe and other global markets. The Ioniq 9 is built on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins other Ioniq models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as Kia’s range of EV offerings, including the EV9 which was launched in India earlier this year.

The Ioniq 9 has a wheelbase of 3,130mm.

Starting with the design, according to Hyundai, the Ioniq 9 has an ‘aerosthetic’ design. Its design elements include parametric Pixel LED headlights and taillights and a contoured lower fascia. The electric SUV measures 5,060 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,130 mm. Compared to its sibling, the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9 is slightly longer, taller, and offers an extended wheelbase.

Hyundai states the all-electric SUV will provide a claimed range of 620km.

The Ioniq 9 features a 110.3 kWh (net) battery pack paired with several drivetrain configurations: long range (RWD), with a single motor producing 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque; dual-motor long range (AWD) with 93 bhp from the front motor and 215 bhp from the rear motor; Performance AWD, with 215 bhp each from both front and rear motors and 350 Nm of torque from each motor. The range-topping model, which rides on 19-inch wheels, is claimed to provide a WLTP range of 620 km on a full charge.

Will be offered in 6- and 7-seat layouts.

The all-electric SUV is offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. Hyundai emphasises a spacious interior, with up to 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom across the second and third rows. Other features of interest include massage functions for the first two rows and swivelling second-row seats, allowing passengers to face the third row when stationary.

Gets a curved display running on the dashboard.

The shade used for the interior is typical Ioniq style while the four-spoke steering wheel appears to be the same as in the Santa Fe. The panoramic curved display integrates a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment monitor. An eight-speaker sound system is standard, extended by Hyundai’s e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) for developing a virtual EV sound. The standard safety kit includes 10 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), seatbelt pre-tensioners, and more.

Buyers can choose from 16 exterior colour options, including new shades such as Celadon Grey Matte, Ionosphere Green Pearl, and Sunset Brown Pearl.