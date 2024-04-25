Hyundai's New Nano Cooling Film Reduces Cabin Temperature By 22°C

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its Nano Cooling Film, a window tint made to block excess heat from the outside and keep the car’s cabin temperature cooler. The brand says that it offers better interior cooling performance than conventional tints. Nano Cooling Film employs a three-layer design and has been applied to about 70 customers in Lahore, Pakistan, citing the temperature exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the city.

This film utilises nanotechnology to create a heat-dissipating layer. The transparent film is particularly effective in hot and dry climates due to its ability to optimise heat rejection at higher temperatures. The science behind this is that the film's outer layer radiates internal heat outward at mid-infrared wavelengths, while the inner layers reflect incoming near-infrared heat, significantly reducing the overall heat gain within the car.



As compared to conventional tints, this nanofilm offers significant heat rejection while maintaining high transparency and unimpeded visibility. Unlike traditional dark tints that can compromise vision while travelling during the evening.





For regions with less stringent window tint regulations, Nano Cooling Film offers compatibility with conventional tints. The combination further enhances heat reflection and radiation, resulting in an even greater cooling effect.



In a study where the interior temperatures of a car during the day were compared, the film demonstrably reduced temperatures near the driver's head by up to 10.98 degrees Celsius compared to conventional tint and a staggering 12.33 degrees Celsius compared to an untinted vehicle. Additionally, the dashboard temperature within the car equipped with Nano Cooling Film was significantly lower, by 15.38 degrees Celsius cooler than a conventionally tinted car and 22 degrees Celsius cooler than an untinted car.



Written by - Ronit Agarwal