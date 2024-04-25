Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai's New Nano Cooling Film Reduces Cabin Temperature By 22°C

The Nano Cooling Film was applied to 70 customer vehicles in Lahore, Pakistan, citing the temperature exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the city.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Nano Cooling Film is a new window tint that uses nanotech to reduce a car's interior temperature.
  • The film is clear and effective in both hot and dry climates.
  • Tests show that this film can reduce interior temperatures by up to 12 degrees Celsius.

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its Nano Cooling Film, a window tint made to block excess heat from the outside and keep the car’s cabin temperature cooler. The brand says that it offers better interior cooling performance than conventional tints. Nano Cooling Film employs a three-layer design and has been applied to about 70 customers in Lahore, Pakistan, citing the temperature exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the city. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

 

 

This film utilises nanotechnology to create a heat-dissipating layer. The transparent film is particularly effective in hot and dry climates due to its ability to optimise heat rejection at higher temperatures. The science behind this is that the film's outer layer radiates internal heat outward at mid-infrared wavelengths, while the inner layers reflect incoming near-infrared heat, significantly reducing the overall heat gain within the car.
 

As compared to conventional tints, this nanofilm offers significant heat rejection while maintaining high transparency and unimpeded visibility. Unlike traditional dark tints that can compromise vision while travelling during the evening.


 

For regions with less stringent window tint regulations, Nano Cooling Film offers compatibility with conventional tints. The combination further enhances heat reflection and radiation, resulting in an even greater cooling effect.
 

In a study where the interior temperatures of a car during the day were compared, the film demonstrably reduced temperatures near the driver's head by up to 10.98 degrees Celsius compared to conventional tint and a staggering 12.33 degrees Celsius compared to an untinted vehicle. Additionally, the dashboard temperature within the car equipped with Nano Cooling Film was significantly lower, by 15.38 degrees Celsius cooler than a conventionally tinted car and 22 degrees Celsius cooler than an untinted car.
 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 

# Hyundai Motor Company# Hyundai Nano cooling# Hyundai ano Cooling Film# Hyundai Nano Cooling Film# Nano cooling film# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
This price revision is attributed to the escalating input and transportation expenses.
Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024
All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
The latest video shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo
Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
The all-electric i4 and internal combustion 4 Series Gran Coupe receive cosmetic tweaks along with tech updates.
2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
The Jeep Wrangler range gets a facelift for 2024 and the iconic SUV goes on sale in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh
Don’t get your hopes too high as this will be just a cosmetic update.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch
Singer Katy Perry is the latest celebrity owner of the new Tesla Cybertruck. The pop star also thanked Elon Musk on social media for the delivery.
Pop Star Katy Perry Gets The New Tesla Cybertruck
Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China
With this announcement, the Hyundai Group has effectively confirmed it intends to use LFP chemistry for its future electric vehicles for the Indian market.
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai and Kia unveil snow chain-integrated tire tech, using shape memory alloy for automatic deployment, enhancing safety in winter driving.
Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
The plant will be built at an investment of over $ 500 million with the facility's ground breaking expected in 2024
Hyundai, PIF Enter Joint Venture To Establish Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Saudi Arabia
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai's New Nano Cooling Film Reduces Cabin Temperature By 22°C
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved