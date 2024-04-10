Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that the Creta facelift has received over 1 lakh bookings since its launch. Variants of the Creta equipped with a sunroof and connected car features account for 71 and 52 per cent of the cumulative bookings respectively. One of the most popular offerings from the brand, the SUV received a facelift in January 2024, which unsurprisingly led to a further spike in demand. The Creta commands a waiting period of up to 6 months depending on the variant, as the company currently has an order backlog of over 45,000 units.

Hyundai currently has an order backlog of over 45,000 units for the Creta facelift

With the facelift, the Creta received a complete design revamp over the previous iteration, now sporting styling cues such as a prominent rectangular grille, a segmented LED lightbar running along the upper edge, a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight linked via a light bar. The interior too was significantly updated, now featuring a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instruments display and the central touchscreen.

Features on the vehicle include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Creta features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen

Like before, the Creta facelift is offered with the option of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Creta also comes with the choice of 3 automatic transmissions – an intelligent variant transmission (iVT) for the 1.5-litre NA engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.5-turbo petrol and a 6-speed AT for the 1.5-litre diesel option.