Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

The Hyundai Creta is currently one of the most popular offerings from the brand and commands a waiting period of up to 6 months
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has received over 1 lakh bookings for the Creta since its launch.
  • The vehicle currently commands a waiting period of up to 6 months depending on the variant.
  • Hyundai currently has an order backlog of over 45,000 units for the vehicle.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that the Creta facelift has received over 1 lakh bookings since its launch. Variants of the Creta equipped with a sunroof and connected car features account for 71 and 52 per cent of the cumulative bookings respectively. One of the most popular offerings from the brand, the SUV received a facelift in January 2024, which unsurprisingly led to a further spike in demand. The Creta commands a waiting period of up to 6 months depending on the variant, as the company currently has an order backlog of over 45,000 units. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units

Hyundai currently has an order backlog of over 45,000 units for the Creta facelift

 

With the facelift, the Creta received a complete design revamp over the previous iteration, now sporting styling cues such as a prominent rectangular grille, a segmented LED lightbar running along the upper edge, a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight linked via a light bar. The interior too was significantly updated, now featuring a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instruments display and the central touchscreen. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Around 7.78 Lakh Units

 

Features on the vehicle include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Creta features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen

 

Like before, the Creta facelift is offered with the option of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Creta also comes with the choice of 3 automatic transmissions – an intelligent variant transmission (iVT) for the 1.5-litre NA engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.5-turbo petrol and a 6-speed AT for the 1.5-litre diesel option.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta Facelift# Hyundai SUV# Hyundai SUV sales# Hyundai Creta bookings# Cars
Research More on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

