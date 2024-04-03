Login
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units

Hyundai currently has an order backlog of about 45,000 Creta SUVs. The waiting period for the SUV is between 6 to 24 weeks.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has a order backlog of 45,000 units for the Creta
  • Depending on the variants, the waiting period for the Creta is beteen 6 to 24 weeks
  • The 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hyundai Motor India has revealed that the 2024 Creta facelift, which was launched in January this year, already commands a waiting period of up to 6 months. The information was shared by Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, during an online media interaction after the release of the company’s sales numbers for the Financial Year 2023-24. So, depending on the variant you choose, you might have to wait for anywhere between 6 to 24 weeks to get your hands on the 2024 Hyundai Creta.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

 

Answering car&bike’s query about the Creta’s waiting period Garg said, “So, waiting periods vary from variant to variant. Like I mentioned, we have about 45,000 back orders, so, I think broadly waiting will vary from 2.5 months to five months, generally. But most of them are in the range of - 6 to 24 weeks. So, yeah, so some variants are six weeks, some variants are 24 weeks, but the range is 6 to 24 weeks.”

 

 

During the interaction, Garg also added that there is huge demand for the updated Creta, so much so that Hyundai currently has an order backlog of about 45,000 units for the 2024 Hyundai Creta. While the official announcement is still awaited, sources in the know have told car&bike that Hyundai has already received over 90,000 bookings for the Creta, and it will soon cross the 1 lakh units mark. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Around 7.78 Lakh Units

 

 

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has gone through a major makeover and offers smarter, more premium features and tech. Apart from LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car tech, the compact SUV now also gets Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant Systems. Also on offer, are features like ventilated seats, wireless phone chargers, and 360-view cameras with bind-spot monitor. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

 

 

Like before, the Creta is offered with the option of two petrol engines and one diesel motor. The petrol options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that replaces the older 1.4-litre unit. The oil burner is still the same 1.5-litre unit. In addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Creta also comes with the choice of 3 automatic transmissions – an intelligent variant transmission (iVT) for the 1.5-litre NA engine, 7-Speed DCT for the 1.5-turbo petrol and a 6-speed auto box for the 1.5-litre diesel option. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review

 

 

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is offered in seven key variants – E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O) and it is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta Sales# Hyundai Creta Waiting Period# Waiting Period# Creta Waiting Period# Hyundai India# SUV# Family# Cars# sales-figure# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

