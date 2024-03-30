Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

The upcoming Creta Electric was recently spotted wearing camouflage while parked at a charging station in South Korea revealing new details.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta EV was seen with different aero alloys and a lower ground clearance
  • The Creta Electric is expected to get different styling from the standard Creta and a range close to 500 km
  • The Creta EV is expected to arrive in 2025 and will be locally built

The Hyundai Creta EV is likely to be the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker. The Creta’s phenomenal success is all set to be replicated in its electric avatar, and the company has been testing the electrified version for a while now. With high anticipation around the model, the upcoming Creta Electric was recently spotted wearing camouflage while parked at a charging station in South Korea. 

 

Despite the camouflage, it’s easy to spot that the Hyundai Creta EV will remain identical to its petrol and diesel derivatives. The profile remains the same, while there is a new set of aero-designed alloy wheels to lower drag and improve range. The model is expected to retain the new LED DRL pattern that debuted with the Creta facelift earlier this year in India, but the model will also come with a closed-off grille and a front bumper-mounted charging port to give the model its distinctive identity. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

 

Hyundai did something similar with the recently launched Creta N Line, which received a new grille and bumpers to give the model a different look from the regular Creta. The upcoming electric version will also command its presence over the standard Creta and Creta N Line on the market. 

 

The spy image also reveals a lower ground clearance, most likely due to the floor-mounted battery pack. The battery capacity, though still under wraps, could be around 55–60 kWh, offering a range of around 500 km on a single charge. The model is most likely to get a single motor setup and will retain most of the features from the ICE version while adding a few more specific to the electric model. The Creta Electric is also expected to get additional storage space in the form of a frunk in place of the engine. 

 

Also Read: Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV

 

The electric compact SUV segment is finally seeing some action, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will take on the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, BYD Atto 3, as well as the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier EV, and its own Hyundai Kona Electric. We expect Hyundai India to bring the Creta EV 2025 to the market, pricing it in the Rs 25–30 lakh (ex-showroom) space. 

 

Image Source

# Hyundai Motors# Hyundai Motor South Korea# Hyundai Creta EV# Creta EV# Hyundai electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved