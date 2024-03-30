Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

The Hyundai Creta EV is likely to be the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker. The Creta’s phenomenal success is all set to be replicated in its electric avatar, and the company has been testing the electrified version for a while now. With high anticipation around the model, the upcoming Creta Electric was recently spotted wearing camouflage while parked at a charging station in South Korea.

Despite the camouflage, it’s easy to spot that the Hyundai Creta EV will remain identical to its petrol and diesel derivatives. The profile remains the same, while there is a new set of aero-designed alloy wheels to lower drag and improve range. The model is expected to retain the new LED DRL pattern that debuted with the Creta facelift earlier this year in India, but the model will also come with a closed-off grille and a front bumper-mounted charging port to give the model its distinctive identity.

Hyundai did something similar with the recently launched Creta N Line, which received a new grille and bumpers to give the model a different look from the regular Creta. The upcoming electric version will also command its presence over the standard Creta and Creta N Line on the market.

The spy image also reveals a lower ground clearance, most likely due to the floor-mounted battery pack. The battery capacity, though still under wraps, could be around 55–60 kWh, offering a range of around 500 km on a single charge. The model is most likely to get a single motor setup and will retain most of the features from the ICE version while adding a few more specific to the electric model. The Creta Electric is also expected to get additional storage space in the form of a frunk in place of the engine.

The electric compact SUV segment is finally seeing some action, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will take on the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, BYD Atto 3, as well as the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier EV, and its own Hyundai Kona Electric. We expect Hyundai India to bring the Creta EV 2025 to the market, pricing it in the Rs 25–30 lakh (ex-showroom) space.

