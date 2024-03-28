Login
Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

The EV9 also won the EV Of The Year award, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was adjudged the Performance Car Of The Year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Highlights

  • Kia EV9 takes home top honours
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wins World Performance Car award
  • Volvo EX30 tops World Urban Car category

Electric vehicles shone once again at the 2024 World Car Awards, with an electric vehicle winning in almost every category at this year's awards. The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV took top honours, narrowly edging out the Volvo EX30 for the World Car Of The Year title. Kia’s new flagship also won in the World Electric Vehicle category where it had faced off against the BMW i5 and Volvo EX30 in the final round of voting.

 

Also read: Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
 

The EV9 is set to be launched in India in 2024.

 

“We are hugely honoured that the 2024 EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The Kia EV9’s continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

 

Also read: BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
 

Volvo’s new small EV did not go home empty-handed, winning in the World Urban Car category. The EV was up against the likes of the Lexus LBX and BYD Dolphin in the category.

 

Volvo EX30 was the winner in the World Urban Car Category.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
 

In the Performance Car category, it was the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N that took home the trophy seeing out the BMW M2 and the BMW XM by a comfortable points margin. Interestingly, this marked the second year in a row that Hyundai and sister firm Kia took home the awards in the three categories – Car of The Year, Electric Vehicle and Performance Car – and the third year running that one of the Korean brands took home the top honours and the EV Of The Year award.

 

Ioniq 5 N was adjudged the winner in the World Performance Car 2024

 

Hyundai had won the last two Car Of The Years with the Ioniq 5 in 2022 and Ioniq 6 in 2023 with both models also winning in the Electric Vehicle category in their respective years as well. The Kia EV6 GT was last year Performance Car Of The Year.

 

Moving to the Luxury Car segment it was the BMW 5 Series / i5 that was adjudged the winner. BMW’s sedan was up against its direct rival the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the all-electric Mercedes EQE SUV in the category.

 

New 5 Series edged out key rival, the Mercedes E-Class in World Luxury Car category.

 

Rounding out the award winners was Toyota, who took home the Design Of The Year Award 2024 with the new Prius. Toyota’s pioneering hybrid, now in its fifth generation, was up against the new Ford Bronco and the Ferrari Purosangue in the category and managed to edge out the win in the final points tally.

 

List Of Winners

CategoryWinner
World Car Of The YearKia EV9
World Luxury CarBMW 5 Series / i5
World Performance CarHyundai Ioniq 5 N
World Electric VehicleKia EV9
World Urban CarVolvo EX30
World Car Design Of The YearToyota Prius
