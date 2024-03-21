BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore

BMW has launched the iX xDrive50 in India at a price tag of Rs 1.39 crore. The xDrive50 is essentially a more powerful version of the all-electric iX SUV and is offered with a larger battery pack. The SUV will be brought to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and will be offered with a two-year warranty and five-year Roadside Assistance as standard.

The iX xDrive50 features the BMW Curved Glass Display inside

Visually, the iX xDrive50 has the exact same design as the xDrive40 variant save for a few changes like the 22-inch alloy wheels. The interior layout is also the same consisting of the driver-focused BMW Curved Glass Display and the hexagonal steering wheel. The car gets a panoramic glass sunroof, Head-up Display, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Surround sound system, and BMW Iconic Sounds among other features.

The iX xDrive50 is equipped with a 111.5 kWh battery pack

On the powertrain front, the iX xDrive50 is powered by a dual-motor setup on the front and rear axles that churn out a combined 530 bhp and 765 Nm of torque, 200 bhp and 135 Nm of torque more than the xDrive40. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The iX also gets a massive 111.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of 635 km. The car comes with an AC wallbox charger as standard which has a capacity of up to 22 kW which takes 5.5 hours to charge the SUV to 100 per cent.