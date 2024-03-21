Login
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore

The iX xDrive50 is equipped with a massive 111.5 kWh battery pack and gets a more powerful powertrain setup than the xDrive40
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Highlights

  • The BMW iX xDrive50 is priced at Rs 1.39 crore.
  • The SUV will be brought to India as a CBU.
  • Dual-motor setup makes 530 bhp and 765 Nm of torque.

BMW has launched the iX xDrive50 in India at a price tag of Rs 1.39 crore. The xDrive50 is essentially a more powerful version of the all-electric iX SUV and is offered with a larger battery pack. The SUV will be brought to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and will be offered with a two-year warranty and five-year Roadside Assistance as standard.

 

Also Read: BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh

The iX xDrive50 features the BMW Curved Glass Display inside

 

Visually, the iX xDrive50 has the exact same design as the xDrive40 variant save for a few changes like the 22-inch alloy wheels. The interior layout is also the same consisting of the driver-focused BMW Curved Glass Display and the hexagonal steering wheel. The car gets a panoramic glass sunroof, Head-up Display, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Surround sound system, and BMW Iconic Sounds among other features.

 

Also Read: BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante

The iX xDrive50 is equipped with a 111.5 kWh battery pack

 

On the powertrain front, the iX xDrive50 is powered by a dual-motor setup on the front and rear axles that churn out a combined 530 bhp and 765 Nm of torque, 200 bhp and 135 Nm of torque more than the xDrive40. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The iX also gets a massive 111.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of 635 km. The car comes with an AC wallbox charger as standard which has a capacity of up to 22 kW which takes 5.5 hours to charge the SUV to 100 per cent. 

