BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh

It is Rs 3.4 lakh expensive than the 620d M Sport
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Only available with the diesel powertrain.
  • Gains BMW display key with remote parking, special backrest cushion and 19-inch alloy wheels.
  • BMW 6 Series prices range between Rs 73.5 and Rs 78.9 lakh.

BMW has launched a new top-of-the-line variant of the 6 Series GT variant. It’s called the 620d M Sport Signature and is priced at Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). This variant will be sold with the diesel powertrain only. 

 

The updates include the new BMW display key with remote control parking, soft close doors, 19-inch dual tone alloy wheels, front comfort seats in contrast stitching and special backrest cushion. Other features of interest include two 12.3-inch units for driver display and infotainment system, four-zone climate control, Harmon Kardon 16-speaker system, panoramic sunroof, electric sunblinds, rear seat entertainment with two 10.25-inch screens that can run full HD content. 

BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched

Gets new 19-inch alloy wheels
 

The safety net comprises 6 airbags, stability control, traction control, electronic differential lock control, cornering brake control and ISOFIX mounts.
 

The 2.0-litre diesel engine puts out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 6 Series rides on 2-axle adaptive suspension.

 

Also Read: BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance

# bmw 6 series# bmw 620d# 6 series m sport signature edition# luxury# diesel# Latest News# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Popular BMW Models

