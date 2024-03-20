BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh

BMW has launched a new top-of-the-line variant of the 6 Series GT variant. It’s called the 620d M Sport Signature and is priced at Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). This variant will be sold with the diesel powertrain only.

The updates include the new BMW display key with remote control parking, soft close doors, 19-inch dual tone alloy wheels, front comfort seats in contrast stitching and special backrest cushion. Other features of interest include two 12.3-inch units for driver display and infotainment system, four-zone climate control, Harmon Kardon 16-speaker system, panoramic sunroof, electric sunblinds, rear seat entertainment with two 10.25-inch screens that can run full HD content.

Gets new 19-inch alloy wheels



The safety net comprises 6 airbags, stability control, traction control, electronic differential lock control, cornering brake control and ISOFIX mounts.



The 2.0-litre diesel engine puts out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 6 Series rides on 2-axle adaptive suspension.

