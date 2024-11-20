Login
Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!

It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • It's the first Range Rover to be built outside of the UK
  • India now only gets two trims - diese HSE and petrol Autobiography
  • The Made-In-India Range Rover is up to Rs. 56 lakh cheaper

Today, when we look at the automotive world, the word ‘Luxury’ is used a bit too loosely. People use it to define things that, forget luxurious, are not even premium. But in actuality, there are very few cars that truly justify that word, and recently I got to spend a day with one such vehicle. And this one has been a benchmark when it comes to luxury SUVs. Well, I am talking about the Range Rover, and what’s even more special about the 2024 model is that it is now Made-In-India! 

 

 

In fact, it is the first Range Rover to be built by Land Rover outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special. 

 

Looks & Dimension 

 

Range Rover 37

The LWB Range Rover is over 5.2 metres long, while the wheelbase is close to 3.2 metres in length

 

Be it the styling or dimensions, the Made-In-India Range Rover remains identical to the CBU model. Its stately looks are further exemplified by its size, which in India’s case is the long-wheelbase model. So, what you are seeing here is an SUV that’s over 5.2 metres long, while the wheelbase is close to 3.2 metres in length. 

 

Also Read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed

 

Range Rover 39

The clean lines and flush-fitted design gives its a minimalist yet premium look

 

The clean lines and flush-fitted design of the digital LED headlights and grille are in line with the company’s ‘Less is More’ philosophy. However, what particularly grabbed my attention were the LED taillamps, which look completely hidden when not lit. Even the 21-inch alloy wheels look stylish and well-proportioned.

 

Also Read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent

 

It's for the Boss

 

Range Rover 8

Lounge-style rear seats get recline function with heated, cooling and massage functions

 

One look at the cabin and you’ll know that the Range Rover is meant for the bosses. The rear seat experience is unparalleled. The model you see here is the diesel HSE variant, equipped with lounge-style seats in the second row, with every creature comfort you can think of. The power-adjustable seats come with ventilation, heating, and massage function, and recline at the press of a button. More controls have been given on the door armrest to control the privacy blinds, sunroof curtains and more. 

 

Also Read: How Ratan Tata, Humiliated By Ford, Turned The Tables By Acquiring JLR

 

Range Rover 9

The main command unit on the centre console gives you access to all in-car functions

 

However, the main control unit is the touchscreen display attached to the centre console, which can be folded to make room for a 3rd passenger in the middle. But why would you want to do that? 

 

Range Rover 22

In face you want it, the centre console can be folded to create seating for 3 passengers

 

The display comes with additional controls for all the seats and in-car functions. Furthermore, Land Rover also offers two 11.6-inch entertainment screens attached to the back of the front seats, and yes, they come with HDMI capability. 

 

Also Read: Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026

 

Range Rover 17

A well-equipped entertainment unit will help those who spend most of their time in the Range Rover

 

The system is paired with a 3D surround sound system from Meridian with 19 speakers, and both rear passengers get a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. 

 

Features & Tech

 

Range Rover 28

 

However, if you are someone who more often than not, give your chauffeur a day off so that you can get behind the wheel, then you’ll notice that your driver gets to enjoy the same levels of luxury as you. Both front seats are power adjustable and come with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. At the same time, the steering is a proper multi-functional unit with electric adjustability for height and reach. 

 

Range Rover 19

The 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system offers access to all in-car functions

 

The clean look of the minimalist dashboard is highlighted by the dual-tone soft-touch panels and the silver satin inserts. But the party piece here is the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that’s loaded with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other functions. The instrument console too is a fully digital unit and quite informative. Among other features, you get 4 zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, ADAS functionalities and a panoramic sunroof. 

 

Range Rover 13

The panoramic sunroof certainly elevates the cabin experience

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

Range Rover 15

The Made-in-India Range Rover gets two engine options - a 3.0-litre turbo petrol and a 3.0-litre turbo diesel

 

Now, if you are someone like me who thinks the real pleasure of driving comes from the actual driving itself, you won’t be disappointed. The Made-in-India Range Rover comes with two engine options – a 3.0-litre turbo petrol and a 3.0-litre turbo diesel, and I was driving the latter. 

 

Range Rover 4

The 3.0-litre diesel is a torque monster that makes 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque

 

If I had to talk numbers then here you get a maximum output of 346 bhp @ 4000 rpm, and a monstrous peak torque of 700 Nm, which is available from 1500-3000 rpm. The numbers are impressive, and so is the performance. 

 

Range Rover 3

The SUV builds power and speed gradually, so, even when you try and floor it, it shoots ahead with careful precision

 

From the word go the Range Rover feels powerful and like a torque monster, but the good thing here is that this is a tamed beast, and not a wild one. The SUV builds power and speed in a gradual manner, which also ensures that the boss sitting at the back is not disturbed by any sudden acceleration. So, even when you try and floor it, it shoots ahead with careful precision. 

 

Ride & Dynamics

Range Rover 7

The SUV feels plush, taking all the undulation on the road with great ease and comfort

 

As for how the SUV feels on the road, one thing I can say is it simply glides. The SUV feels plush, taking all the undulation on the road with great ease and comfort. So yes, no harshness is felt inside the cabin. Even the handling feels on point. Straight-line stability is great, but even when you take a corner a bit too aggressively, despite the size, it feels calm and composed. And I like that kind of confidence in a car. 

 

Range Rover 1

Handling is on point, offering good straight-line stability, and proper control around corners

 

Price & Verdict

 

The Made-In-India Range Rover is offered in two options. The Diesel HSE we saw today is priced at Rs. 2.36 crore, whereas the top-spec petrol Autobiography, will cost you Rs. 2.60 crore – both are ex-showroom prices. This makes the SUV cheaper by up to Rs. 45 lakh and Rs. 56 lakh, respectively, compared to the CBU model sold earlier. 

 

Range Rover 35

With the Range Rover now being made in India, it also gets a substantial price cut

 

Now, the Range Rover has been an aspiration for many, but even for those select few who have the means to own it, it is still an object of desire. So, with the SUV now being made in India, which also brings a substantial price cut, the SUV has certainly become a lot more desirable for many others. And desirable, the Range Rover, certainly is!

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia

