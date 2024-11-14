Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026

After plans for the all-electric XJ were shelved more times than we can remember, Jaguar has finally given us the first glimpse of their new future. Following the planned hiatus for a year – that’s 2025 – Jaguar will return to making and selling cars with what you see in the pictures – an all-electric super GT. Out under the sun for the first time, the prototype is still heavily concealed to give out any details, but this yet-to-be-named GT looks promising for the 90-year-old British marque.

Firstly, the prototype seen in the picture has a pretty large footprint with a long bonnet, a rather short overhang ahead of the front wheels, and an upright front and rear end. With a near three-box profile, there’s likely to be an XJ-like fastback C-pillar hidden underneath the added concealment. As for the styling, this Taycan rival will set forth a new design direction that will depart from the current Jaguar line-up. And this design philosophy will be followed by the luxury saloon and SUV, both are likely to follow in the next couple of years.

All three EVs will be based on a new platform, which is dubbed JEA. At this point, technical details are sparse, but to keep up with its GT credentials, this one is likely to have 575bhp of output and an estimated range of around 700kms. With a scalable platform, the focus will be on offering a minimalistic yet spacious cabin with comfort for rear passengers with many screens and tech-age features. However, we are unlikely to see the production-ready cabin design anytime soon.

More details on this new era of Jaguar electric vehicles are expected to surface in the coming days, most likely at the Miami Art Week, where the carmaker is expected to showcase a concept called Design Vision Concept. This design study might give us the first hint of what to expect from the Jaguar models in the second half of this decade.