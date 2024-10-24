Login
Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim

Commissioned for an unnamed client in Southeast Asia the E-Type Commemorative also marks 50 years since the E-Type was discontinued in 1974.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Unique commissions limited to just 2 units
  • Feature silver and 18-karat gold trimming
  • Debut 50 years after the original E-Type was discontinued

Jaguar Classic has unveiled two new Jaguar E-Types restored in partnership with the JLR’s Works Bespoke division. Commissioned for a “discerning client in Southeast Asia”, the two bespoke E-Type are noth one-off creations blending elements taken from the Series 1 through 3 E-Types along with notable customisations to the client’s specifications.

 

Also read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent

 Jaguar E Type Commemorative 2024 1

Special commission restored in partnership with JLR's Works Bespoke limited to just 2 units.

 

The two E-Type Commemoratives are finished in Signet Green and Opal Black respectively - a throwback to the colour shades offered on the final Commemorative Editions of the Series 3 E-Type when production ended in 1974. The cabin meanwhile features extensive use of leather with the seats featuring a unique weave pattern in the centres - a first from Jaguar Classic. 

 

Also read: Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore
 

Jaguar E Type Commemorative 2024 3

Aside from the period-correct cabin design, the E-Types get modern amenities like a Bluetooth radio and a heated windshield.

 

The aluminium centre console meanwhile features an engraving of a Series I E‑type blueprint sourced from Jaguar’s archives. The E-Type Commemorative however do feature some modern touches such as a Bluetooth radio from Jaguar Classic and a heated windscreen.
 

Also read: Final Jaguar F-Type Rolls Off Production Line
 

Jaguar E Type Commemorative 2024 4

Aluminium centre console features the schematics of the Series 1 E-Type

 

The customisation however does not end there with the two E-Types also featuring the use of silver and 18-karat gold inside the cabin and on the exterior. The Jaguar logo in the grille is finished in silver with the central Gorwler logo featuring the use of 18-karat gold. The Jaguar badge at the rear too is finished in sterling silver.  Inside, the switchgear on the dashboard is all finished in silver as is the gear knob and the horn button at the centre of the steering. The growler logos on the top of the gear knob and the centre of the steering are all finished in 18-karat gold. Even the keys to both cars are finished in silver with gold Growler logos to match the cars.

 

Also read: Classic Land Rover Defender Revived As V8-Powered Factory Restomod

 Jaguar E Type Commemorative 2024 6

All Growler logos on the car finished in 18-karat gold including on the key; logo surround and switchgear finished in silver.

 

Under the hood, the two Commemorative editions feature the 3.8-litre in-line six from the original Series 1, but now with electronic fuel injection and a more modern 5-speed manual gearbox. Performance numbers are not revealed but expect it to make more power than the original carburetted unit.
 Jaguar E Type Commemorative 2024 5

3.8-litre six-cylinder engine harks back to the Series 1 E-Type but is fuel injected in the two examples.

 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India
 

Speaking on the brand, Jaguar is expected to reveal the preview the first model of its upcoming all-electric line-up in concept form later this year. The company is also slated to end production of its last internal combustion model - the F-Pace by end-2024. The carmaker has already pulled the plug on the rest of its new car line-up in global markets including the all-electric I-Pace.

